The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Uses To Optimize Vitamin D Status

May 6, 2023
If you can have a favorite micronutrient, mine is vitamin D. My doctoral dissertation research area was vitamin D, and I've been passionate about this critically important fat-soluble wonder and its sweeping benefits for whole-body health ever since.

The problem: vitamin D deficiency in the U.S.

Did you know that vitamin D is the top nutrient gap and deficiency in our nation? This has major implications for our bones, teeth, muscles, and immune system (to name a few). At mindbodygreen, we decided to create a solution for this widespread problem. 

More on that in a bit...let me break down the science for you first:

The solution: an optimized, high-potency vitamin D supplement.

As mbg's vice president of scientific affairs, I led the creation of our high-potency vitamin D supplement: vitamin D3 potency+.

We thought it was about time somebody gave this nutrient some love (and innovation), so we hacked vitamin D (with care and compassion, of course). 

Our goal is to help as many people as possible achieve and maintain vitamin D sufficiency for life so they can support whole-body health.

Our team worked hard to enrich every facet of this daily essential because, to be frank, there were things we saw in the market we could improve on.

We optimized potency, source (sustainable organic algal vitamin D), form, and bioavailability. Case in point: In just one gelcap, you receive the unique benefit of 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 with built-in absorption technology via a curated trio of organic, virgin oils (from avocado, flaxseed, and olives) that are chock-full of healthy omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids.* 

The takeaway

You can take vitamin D3 potency+ anytime and anywhere. My latest 25(OH)D blood test result was > 50 ng/ml, and I'm personally thrilled about all of the people who will join me in the vitamin D sufficient club, thanks to vitamin D3 potency+.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. Ashley received her B.A. in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania (along with a double minor in Nutrition and Music) and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia. Her research contributions span vitamin D, cardiometabolic health, bone density, and weight management. Ferira is a nutrition scientist and dietitian with experience in nutrition product innovation and development, scientific affairs, education, communications, and SEO writing for global firms, including Nature Made, Metagenics, Three Ships, and mindbodygreen.

In addition to her mindbodygreen contributions, Ferira is published in Health, Metagenics Institute, American Family Physician, The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, and Osteoporosis International. She has a passion for the translation of evidence-based science into innovative and high-quality products and information that help people lead healthier lives. She is a believer in compassionate, informed, and personalized approaches to nutrition, health care, and wellness. Ashley lives in beautiful Charleston, South Carolina, where she was born and raised. Whether savoring an orchestral performance or delectable meal at a local restaurant, you will find her enjoying Charleston’s cultural and culinary arts with family and friends.