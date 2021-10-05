Scoot Over, Vitamin C — Vitamin D Is Our New BFF For Fall Immunity*

Strong immunity isn’t the kind of thing you put off until tomorrow. Fall has arrived, and taking care of a vitamin D deficiency goes at the top of the list. How do you know if you’re deficient? Thankfully, d.velop has created a Vitamin D Test Kit (which includes two tests). The first test helps you understand your current vitamin D levels. After you’ve taken ImmunityPlus regularly, you take the second test and witness the progress for yourself! With d.velop™ Vitamin D, your vitamin D levels can rise in as few as 14 days†... But if they don’t? You get your money back, guaranteed.

Fall arrives as an invitation for us to slow down after the rush of summer. It’s a fleeting window of time for us to dial-in what matters: The health we often take for granted. Protecting our health isn’t just about avoiding outside offenders. It’s about protecting the things we love — be it a chilly morning with a cup of tea or apple picking — and getting the most out of every moment.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

† Clinical studies have shown that ampli-D™ can achieve sufficient vitamin D status (30 ng/mL) on average 3X faster, and is 3X more effective, compared to the same mcg amount of conventional vitamin D3. Source: Quesada-Gomez and Bouillon. Osteoporos Int. 2018;29:1697-1711.