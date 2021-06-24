Are You At Risk For Osteoporosis? Here Are The Facts

When we talk about the risk of osteoporosis, we're referring to your chances of getting osteoporosis in your lifetime. Some risk factors we can control, like diet. Not getting enough calcium and vitamin D can increase our risk of osteoporosis. Same with not exercising enough—our bones grow and stay strong with regular movement. Other controllable factors like drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes (which keeps our body from utilizing its calcium) also increase our risk.

But then there are other uncontrollable factors that play into our susceptibility to osteoporosis—namely, age. Our likelihood of getting osteoporosis increases with age, and again, especially if you're a woman. Women are more prone to osteoporosis because they naturally have lighter and smaller bones than men. Plus, when women reach menopause, their estrogen levels decrease. Because estrogen is a hormone that helps protect bone in a woman's body, this often results in bone loss.