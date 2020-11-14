14 Easy Workouts To Try At Home That Take Less Than 20 Minutes
While the shift to at-home workouts may have been made by necessity, rather than choice, most people adapted quickly. Even as gyms and fitness studios begin to reopen, many people are opting for the convenience or lower-risk option of staying indoors. Whether your new "gym" doubles as your bedroom or living room, these 15 at-home workout routines will keep you moving.
Core & Abs Workouts
1. Core Exercises For Beginners Workout
Time: 5 minutes; Equipment: none
Get moving on your fitness journey with these core exercises for beginners, put together by certified Pilates instructor Helen Phelan. She also includes modifications and progression for each exercise, depending on your level.
2. Yoga for Abs Sequence
Time: 10 minutes; Equipment: yoga block
If you're looking for a soothing yoga sequence that also targets your core muscles, try these yoga for abs movements. Move through one pose to the next for a complete abs-focused yoga flow.
3. Resistance Band Abs Workout
Time: 15 minutes; Equipment: resistance band
Resistance bands are a great tool for elevating your abs exercises. Try this 5-move resistance band abs workout you can do at home, from trainer Katie Dunlop. This workout is easy to follow, but will certainly give your core a challenge. If the resistance band is too challenging, just use your bodyweight.
4. Lower-Abs Pilates Sequence
Time: 15 minutes; Equipment: Pilates ball (or pillow)
The lower abdominals are notoriously troublesome to tone, but these four pilates-based lower ab moves get to the core of the issue. With the support of a pilates ball (or pillow), alternating between marching variations helps tone, lengthen, and strengthen, while keeping impact low.
Full-Body Workouts
5. Emotional Release Workout
Time: 15 minutes; Equipment: none
While the physical benefits of exercise are obvious, the emotional benefits are just as real and valuable. Whether you’ve had a stressful day or have been bottling your emotions for a while now, this 15 minute full-body workout from The Class will help release those pent up feelings in a healthy way.
Each of the moves has a song associated to set both the mood and the timing of the workout. As soon as one song ends, switch to the next to keep the energy flowing.
6. Tension-Relieving Routine
Time: 5 minutes; Equipment: none
These tension-relieving exercises target the pelvic floor muscles and the full body. Starting with necessary (but oft neglected) breathwork sets the tone for the remaining movements. Moving on to an inner thigh roll and a figure four stretch helps unlock tightness in the inner thighs, pelvic floor, and back—common sources of stored up tension.
7. Morning Yoga Sequence
Time: 10 minutes; Equipment: none
Starting your day with a few light, easy stretches is a great way to get energized. Yoga instructor Margeaux House put together this at-home morning yoga sequence you can do first thing in the a.m.
8. Jump-Free HIIT Workout
Time: 20 minutes; Equipment: none
For apartment dwellers, one of the trickiest parts of at-home cardio workouts is keeping them quiet. Enter: this 20 minute jump-free HIIT routine that allows you to sweat, without disturbing the neighbors.
Perform each of the four moves (squat pulses, lunge pulses, bridge pulses, and mountain climbers) as many times as possible for one minute, rest for a minute in between, then switch to the next move.
Lower-Body Workouts
9. Lower-Body Blast
Time: 8 minutes; Equipment: none
This eight-minute, three move lower body blast from fitness instructor CJ Frogozo is designed to inspire movement on those days where work or life in general is keeping you glued to one seat. Though the glutes and legs are the primary targets, Frogozo gets the arms involved and keeps the heart rate up with short cardio bursts.
10. Pilates for Legs and Deep Core
Time: 10 minutes; Equipment: mat
This pilates series for the legs and deep core helps promote stability and tone the muscles. All you need to reap the benefits is 10 minutes, your own bodyweight, and a mat. With hundreds, teasers, and rollups (to name a few), the moves are easy to follow, yet still challenging.
11. Inner Thigh Workout
Time: 20 minutes; Equipment: mat
Inner thighs are often viewed as another hard-to-reach muscle group. However, this 20-minute inner thigh circuit is sure to fire up the area (with bonus lower-ab attention). Complete the five moves for one minute each, and when you're done with the first set, do it all over again. Get ready to feel the burn.
Upper-Body Workouts
12. Arm-Focused Barre Routine
Time: 5 minutes; Equipment: small weights
Complete these four barre and ballet-inspired arm movements with or without small hand weights (one to three pounds). While the biceps and triceps are the main focus here, these tiny movements will also strengthen the upper back and shoulders.
13. Bodyweight Back Workout
Time: 15 minutes; Equipment: none
The back may not get as much attention as the core, but it's equally valuable. Engaging in these five bodyweight-only back exercises can improve posture and provide support for long days sitting at a desk—which is where many of us are spending the majority of our days lately.
14. Face Yoga
Time: 5 minutes; Equipment: none
OK, so this is targeting the upper, upper body—but face yoga (which flexes the facial muscles, of course) is a legitimate workout. The movement helps promote youthful, glowing skin by toning the neck, jawline, and cheeks. More than that? Face yoga is an act of self-love and self-care, according to Face Yoga Method creator Fumiko Takatsu.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.