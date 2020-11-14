Time: 15 minutes; Equipment: none

While the physical benefits of exercise are obvious, the emotional benefits are just as real and valuable. Whether you’ve had a stressful day or have been bottling your emotions for a while now, this 15 minute full-body workout from The Class will help release those pent up feelings in a healthy way.

Each of the moves has a song associated to set both the mood and the timing of the workout. As soon as one song ends, switch to the next to keep the energy flowing.