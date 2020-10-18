Yoga helps you get centered in so many ways—research has shown a regular practice can help promote better sleep, stress management, and mental health. And, on the physical side of things, it's also a fantastic type of movement to help build a strong and stable core.

While all the muscles in your core (glutes, back, abs) activate throughout a yoga flow, below, certified yoga instructor and mbg staffer Amanda Quadrini demonstrates some poses that particularly target your abdominal muscles. Do these exercises as a standalone core workout or incorporate them into your favorite sequence—either way, you'll fire up those abs and build a stronger center.