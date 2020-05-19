The studies included 1,080 participants over 18 years old. Each had been diagnosed with at least one mental disorder, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and panic disorders.

Yoga was defined in the study as a mind-body practice, combining breathwork, movement, and mindfulness. Regularly practicing yoga appeared to have greater effects on depressive symptoms than no treatment or a patient’s usual treatment.

While all types of yoga were beneficial, movement yoga—which required participants to hold poses or flow through movements—seemed to have the greatest impact.

Weekly sessions of yoga lasted between 20 and 90 minutes, for a little more than two months. Data found participants' mood was impacted based on the dose of movement. In other words, the more frequently and prolonged the practice, the greater the effects.

“Our research shows that movement-based yoga improved symptoms of depression (or improved mental health) for people living with a range of mental health conditions including anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and major depression,” lead researcher and Ph.D. candidate Jacinta Brinsley, said in a news release.