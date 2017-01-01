Yoga Instructor and Motivational Speaker

Margeaux House is a yoga instructor, lifestyle/wellness blogger and motivational speaker. In addition to inspiring others by sharing her story, Margeaux also has a successful 20 plus year career in the interior design industry.

After being diagnosed as pre-diabetic in 2016, Margeaux began her yoga journey at the start of 2017 in an effort to repair her health and heal her mind, body, and spirit. Margeaux launched the lifestyle blog, This Curvy World, in November 2017 as a creative outlet to showcase her passion for beauty, personal style, wellness, and design.

To her readers, This Curvy World has become a source of inspiration and her magnetic personality has amassed a highly-engaged social media following as she encourages others to live their best life now with humor and authenticity.

Through her blog, public speaking engagements, and social media, Margeaux is building a community created to inspire and promote self-love, body-positivity, and fitness at any size. Her message is meant to remove the stereotypes around what wellness, beauty, fitness and self- love look like.

Margeaux completed her 200 hour YTT in the Spring of 2019 from Sacred Yoga studio in BedStuy, Brooklyn and is currently teaching at several studios in Brooklyn NY.