A key phrase you may have been hearing lately is "holding space," but what does that really mean? The definition of holding space is to be present with someone, without judgment. It means you donate your ears and heart without wanting anything in return. It involves practicing empathy and compassion. You accept someone's truths, no matter what they may be, and put your needs and opinions aside, allowing someone to just be. Holding space may appear to be easy, but sometimes our own opinions and egos can get in the way, making it a bit more difficult to put into practice.

With the traumatic events happening in the world today, first COVID-19 and most recently the brutal police killing of George Floyd, the world is at a crucial tipping point of upset and unrest. Many people are feeling anger, grief, loss, depression, and hopelessness, while others feel unsafe and unheard. Now, more than ever, it is important to create safe spaces for those we love to feel heard and held.

Learning how to effectively hold space for someone is a skill that most people are not taught, but the good news is it is something we can all learn. When we do so, we allow for deep connection and healing.