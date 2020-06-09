A Psychotherapist On How To Be There For Your Black Friends Right Now

"Be clear that you are not expecting a response back, and then return to doing the work," says Francis.

Black people are getting inundated with messages and information about what's happening around the world right now, and it can be extremely overwhelming. If you're reaching out, let them know that there's no pressure for them to pay attention to you right now if they don't have the space or capacity. The point is simply to let them know that you're there if they do need you.

Leave the door open for them to talk more about it with you if they want, but don't ask them to participate in a conversation unless they elect to.

Additionally, asking questions like "What can I do?" may "feel like an ask for more labor from a person who is already tired," Francis adds. Instead, you can try asking: Can I do something for you right now?

Or if possible, leave an offer on the table of what you would like to do to help that they can accept if they need it.