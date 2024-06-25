15 Sex Toys For Men Who Want To Experience A New Type Of Orgasm

Maude’s band sets itself apart from a more traditional ring by adding vibration, which is what makes it a home run for shared pleasure.

Made from a silky smooth FDA-grade silicone, the band delivers five vibration speeds. Yet it's still small enough to fit in the palm of your hand (which makes it the ultimate travel-buddy).

I personally reviewed the Maude Band and found it made sex better for both parties during p-and-v intercourse. The vibration brings things to a whole new level—and the toy is surprisingly powerful. Pro tip: Level two was more than enough for me and my male partner.

