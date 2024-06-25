Skip to Content
Sex

15 Sex Toys For Men Who Want To Experience A New Type Of Orgasm

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
June 25, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Fun fact: 95% of men report reaching orgasm every single time (compared to just 65% of heterosexual woman). The abundance of women's sex toys address this gap—but it also means that many people with penis fail to seek out the best sex toys for men.

Contrary to what you've been taught, the industry for men's sex toys is booming. They can opts for cock rings, anal toys, strokers, and more help boost their pleasure. (And there are great sex toys for couples, too, if you want to involve a partner.)

Whether used solo or with a partner, the best sex toys for men can help you reap the many benefits of orgasms and masturbation (e.g. a boost of oxytocin and dopamine1, better sleep2, etc.)—and they can also increase stamina, boost sex drive, and enhance pleasure.

Of course, there's a lot to consider when choosing the best sex toys for men. According to board-certified clinical sexologist, Joe Kort, Ph.D., LMSW, you’ll want to look for a reputable brand, the right shape and material, and as must customization as possible.

Consider this guide your one-stop shop to the best sex toys for me, with options for all experience levels and preferences.

Best sex toys for men

Best vibrating cock ring
Maude BandGo to review
Best cock ring for solo play
Bionic Bullet Cock RingGo to review
Best cock ring for partnered sex
Ohnut Depth-Limiting RingsGo to review
Best luxury butt plug
nJoy Pure WandGo to review
Best vibrating butt plug
Rimming Plug PetiteGo to review
Best affordable butt plug
Pleasure Works Mini Anal PlugGo to review
Best luxury massager
Lelo Loki WaveGo to review
Best budget massager
Vibrating Pulse MassagerGo to review
Best vibrator with customization
Luxury 20 Function Vibrating Male StrokerGo to review
Best luxury stroker
Ion Pleasure Air StrokerGo to review
Best budget stroker
Pink Lady FleshlightGo to review
Best warming stroker
Hot Octopuss Pulse Solo EssentialGo to review
Best stroker for long-distance couples
SVAKOM Alex Neo MasturbatorGo to review
Hot Octopuss Pulse III Duo
Hot Octopuss Pulse III DuoGo to review
Best stroker for lube
TENGA Flip Hole MasturbatorGo to review

How we picked the best sex toys for men

The sex toy market is bursting with toys of all shapes, sizes, materials, and prices—so we called on experts to narrow things down.

Here's what they recommended:

  • Reputable brand: First, you'll want to always make sure you are purchasing sex toys from reputable companies—and don't always assume higher price tags equate to quality. Kort busts this myth, saying, "Sometimes a $20 sex toy can give you more pleasure than a $100 sex toy."
  • Shape & material: Instead of reaching for the highest price tag, assess the shape and material, and how it feels against your skin.
  • Intensity levels: You'll also want to pay attention to the levels of intensity it provides, along with the basic functionality. For example: do you want a vibrating toy, or are you more focused on texture?

The best penis rings

Penis rings can be intimidating if you’ve never used one—but experts say the best rings can make sex more satisfying. Adding a ring to couple play can help you get harder and last longer. Pro tip: They’re also great masturbatory aids for anyone with a penis.

Per Kort, "Penis rings can give you multiple orgasms by trapping blood flow in your shaft." And when they're made from the right materials, testers find quality cock rings can actually be quite comfortable.

  • best sex toys for women maude band
     
View on Maude | $52

Maude Band

Best vibrating cock ring
Type
Wearable ring, vibrator
Materials
100% platinum-grade silicone (REACH passed / FDA grade)
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

Quiet (even on strongest vibration)

Sleek, discreet aesthetic

Very stretchy

Cons

Can't use with oil-based lube

Hard to change settings during intercourse

Why we recommend it

Maude’s band sets itself apart from a more traditional ring by adding vibration, which is what makes it a home run for shared pleasure.

Made from a silky smooth FDA-grade silicone, the band delivers five vibration speeds. Yet it's still small enough to fit in the palm of your hand (which makes it the ultimate travel-buddy).

I personally reviewed the Maude Band and found it made sex better for both parties during p-and-v intercourse. The vibration brings things to a whole new level—and the toy is surprisingly powerful. Pro tip: Level two was more than enough for me and my male partner.

RELATED: Want To Elevate Sex With Your Partner? This Makes A Big Difference

  • bionic bullet cock ring
     
View on Lovehoney | $30

Bionic Bullet Cock Ring by Lovehoney

Best cock ring for solo play
Materials
Silicone
Type
Penis ring
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

Affordable price point under $25

Double as a bullet vibrator

Cons

Not the strongest vibrations

Why we recommend it

This 2-in-1 toy doubles as both a cock ring and a bullet vibrator—so you're getting extra bang for your buck. The textured toy has two cock rings for added sensation while the vibrator stimulates your shaft and testicles.

We love that the silicone ring is soft and stretchy to suit a variety of penis sizes. Users can also choose their own adventure by selecting between two vibration speeds and three patterns (although some testers wish the vibrations were a touch stronger).

  • Ohnut Depth-Limiting Rings
     
View on The Pelvic People | $75

Ohnut Depth-Limiting Rings

Best cock ring for partnered sex
Materials
Body-safe polymer
Type
Penis ring
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

Designed to mitigate pain or discomfort during sex for those with vulvas

Body-safe materials

Very durable and high quality

Cons

Some people say they slide out of place

Why we recommend it

Licensed psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist Megan Fleming, Ph.D., recommended Ohnut as one of the best sex toys for couples, particularly if you or your partner deals with pain during penetration for any reason.

More of a sex accessory than a toy, these rings allow for customizable depth that helps both parties enjoy pain-free penetration. The material is body-safe and hypoallergenic, and it can be used with water or silicone-based lubricant. The best part? It truly feels like skin-to-skin contact. 

Nearly 1,000 reviewers swear by these rings for more pleasurable sex—and one tester says they “should be dipped in gold because that’s how much they’re worth.”

The best anal toys

From butt plugs to vibrators, the best anal toys are a great way to explore various types of pleasure—and we've found expert-recommended options for people of all experience levels.

"Education is the best tool, especially if you're using an anal toy for the first time," Rachel Sommer, Ph.D., a clinical sexologist and founder of My Sex Toy Guide, previously told mindbodygreen. "Anal play can be daunting, but with the right information on what to and not to expect, the experience can be more fun."

Sommer recommends choosing the most appropriate option depending on the sensations you're looking for. In other words, if you're a beginner or a bit intimidated, don't feel like you need to dive headfirst into the most advanced toy.

  • nJoy Pure Wand
     
View on Lovehoney | $150

nJoy Pure Wand

Best luxury butt plug
Materials
Metal
Type
Dildo
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

Very easy to clean

Great for beginners

Can also be used for g-spot stimulation on partners with vulvas

Cons

All stainless steel design is heavy (and expensive)

Doesn't offer any added vibration or stimulation

Why we recommend it

The unique arc of this 8-inch wand ensures the toy perfectly hits your prostate every time—no vibrations necessary.

We're huge fans of the all-stainless steel design, which makes the waterproof toy extra easy to clean. What's more, it allows the wand to be warmed or cooled for added sensation.

While this toy is mostly known as a G-spot stimulator for women, sex educator Kenneth Play says it's "the ultimate prostate toy." He adds that its "long, curved shape makes it ideal for self-pleasure without arm strain."

  • b-Vibe Rimming Plug Petite in white background
     
View on B-Vibe | $159.99

Rimming Plug Petite by B-Vibe

Best vibrating butt plug
Materials
Silicone
Type
Anal plug
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

Mimics the feeling of a "rim job"

Great for beginners and experienced anal toy users

Material is soft and smooth

Cons

Some say the size is a bit too large

Why we recommend it

Men who enjoy anal play will love this rimming plug for solo or partnered use. The internal rotating beads mimic the feeling of a “rim job,” and the entire toy is made from premium, body-safe silicone.

Plus, it comes highly recommended by sexual pleasure and health educator Kit Richardson, who says the toy is unique in the way that it "simulates the sensation of rimming with its vibrating head and rotating beads in the neck and base."

This plug is not just for experienced users, though—beginners enjoy this toy as well, thanks to its seven pre-set modes and six vibration patterns.

  • Pleasure Works Gala Confetti Mini Anal Plug
     
View on Babeland | $15

Pleasure Works Mini Anal Plug

Best affordable butt plug
Materials
Silicone
Type
Anal Plug
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
No

Pros & Cons

Pros

Silicone material feels soft against the skin

Flexible, tapered design is great for beginners

Cons

Quality could be better

Why we recommend it

Just getting started with anal play? Licensed psychotherapist and sex therapist Vanessa Marin recommends this beginner-friendly plug for anal pleasure novices who find penetration intimidating.

The confetti-decorated silicone plug is flexible and tapered for easy insertion. Plus, the wings give you easy control of its movements while you masturbate. 

Testers say this toy is the perfect introduction to anal—and, pro tip: It feels best with lube.

The best massagers

Those who like to pinpoint pleasure in certain areas will love vibrating massagers. Most come with a multitude of settings and patterns, offering a wide array of customizations.

When picking the best massager for men, look for an option made from high-quality materials—and you'll also want to consider factors like volume and durability.

  • Lelo LOKI Wave™
    Image by Lelo / Lelo
View on Amazon | $132
See more options

Lelo Loki Wave

Best luxury massager
Materials
Silicone
Type
Massager
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
No

Pros & Cons

Pros

Dual motors to stimulate your prostate and perineum

10 settings

Great for intermediate users

Cons

Testers report it's loud

Why we recommend it

Marin says the Lelo Loki Wave is great if you're at a more intermediate level with anal play. She notes that it's known for "incredible prostate play," with dual motors to target both your prostate and perineum.

The device has adjustable power across ten stimulation modes and was designed to provide immeasurable pleasure and stimulation both externally and internally.

The stimulator even moves back and forth against your prostate, pushing you closer and closer to an orgasm. Yes, this is one of the more expensive options on our list—but testers say it's well worth the price.

  • Trojan Vibrating Pulse Intimate Massager
     
View on Amazon | $9

Vibrating Pulse Massager by Trojan

Best budget massager
Materials
Silicone
Type
Massager, condom
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
No

Pros & Cons

Pros

Multiple settings and speed for customization

Storage pouch included

Cons

Not the best quality

Why we recommend it

This vibrating massager for men allows you to direct the pleasure where you want it most,—resulting in an intense, focused stimulation. It has six settings, three speeds, and three pulse patterns, with a soft silicone tip that feels smooth against your skin.

The best part? The compact design has a price that can't be beaten (despite coming with a luxe satin pouch for storage). While it's a perfect way to bring the fireworks to your solo play, you can also enjoy it with a partner. 

For solo use, Kort recommends "Pressing the vibrating massager to your perineum while stroking your penis with your other hand."

  • Desire Luxury 20 Function Vibrating Male Stroker
     
View on Lovehoney | $100

Luxury 20 Function Vibrating Male Stroker by Desire

Best vibrator with customization
Materials
Silicone
Type
Vibrator
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
N/A

Pros & Cons

Pros

Very customizable, with 12 speeds and eight patterns

Angled design fits a range of sizes

Cons

Short battery life

Why we recommend it

This vibrating toy creates an amplified and customized sensory experience that leads to body-rippling orgasms. It has 12 speeds and eight patterns for easy customization, and the ribbed handle helps users establish a secure grip and better control. Plus, the angled loop fits a range of sizes.

After applying a water-based lube on the toy, simply slide your penis or scrotum through the loop—and then take in all the sensations.

Kort recommends this ribbed masturbator for solo users. "You can use these to massage your balls or shaft for mind-blowing pleasure," he says.

Testers say this vibrator is easy to use (and easy to clean!) and offers strong, unique sensations that take sex to the next level.

The best strokers & masturbators

Strokers are designed primarily as a stand-in for your hand for masturbation or to mimic the feeling of penetrative sex with someone with a vagina.

Once bulky and intimidating, these toys have come a long way. Now, there are sleek options that are loved by people of all experience levels.

  • Arcwave Ion Pleasure Air Stroker in white background
     
View on Lovers Stores | $199

Ion Pleasure Air Stroker by Arcwave

Best luxury stroker
Materials
Silicone
Type
Stroker
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

Extremely durable and high quality design

Eight intensity settings

Mimics the sensation of p-and-v intercourse

Cons

Not the most intuitive to use

Why we recommend it

A waterproof and submersible male sex toy with eight intensity settings, this air stroker is designed to stimulate over 4,000 nerve endings in the penis as you stroke and grind.

The CleanTech Silicone material is soft and durable (and incredibly easy to clean). Simply rinse it down with your favorite sex toy cleaner after each use and let it self-dry in the included storage container.

Sexologist and sex expert Marla Renee Stewart, M.A., says this toy is "revolutionary in the sense that it has the wonderful air pulse technology made for penises." Per Stewart, it should be the "go-to toy" for anyone who wants to enjoy a deeper and stronger sensation as they masturbate.

One tester who says not many sex toys satisfy them swears this one “does the job and then some.” Others love that it brings you close to climax and then slows down, mimicking the sensation of edging.

  • Classic Pink Lady Fleshlight
     
View on Amazon | $70

Pink Lady Fleshlight by Classic Pink Lady Fleshlight

Best budget stroker
Materials
Silicone
Type
Sleeve
Waterproof
No
Hypoallergenic
No

Pros & Cons

Pros

Very user-friendly

Replicates the feeling of a real vagina

Cons

Some reviewers wish the fit was tighter

Why we recommend it

Kort says the Fleshlight is easily "one of the most requested sex toys from men." He describes its straightforward design, saying "Slip it over your penis to simulate the feel of vaginal or anal sex."

From there, you'll be experiencing all the pleasures of penetration in no time. This classic toy is intuitive and incredibly easy to use—and the soft skin-like material can be tightened or loosened to your preference. 

While important with any sex toy, it's particularly important that this toy gets cleaned after every use. You'll just need to rinse it with warm water, spray it with a cleaner (the brand recommends this one), and let it dry.

Testers say the Fleshlight feels almost exactly like vaginal sex, with an incredibly smooth inner texture that makes it worth every penny.

  • Hot Octopuss Pulse Solo Essential
     
View on Lovehoney | $100

Hot Octopuss Pulse Solo Essential

Best warming stroker
Materials
Silicone
Type
Masturbator
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

Very customizable with six patterns and eight intensity levels

Simple, handheld design

Cons

On the noisier side (skip when the roommates are around)

Why we recommend it

Howard says Hot Ocopuss's line of vibrating, warming, pulsing toys are "designed to please the penis in ways your hands just can't." While she recommends anything from the brand's lineup, her favorite is this versatile pick.

This vibrator provides hands-free orgasms whether your penis is erect or flaccid. Because this sex toy pulses and moves back and forth on the penis at various speeds, you don't have to worry about stroking—it does all the work for you, and all you need to do is enjoy.

It has six patterns and eight intensity levels and is small enough to be used one-handedly. Per the brand, this toy is great for those who experience erectile dysfunction since your penis doesn’t need to be erect to use it.

Testers agree this toy is well-built, easy to use, and gives them an orgasm every time.

  • SVAKOM Alex Neo Masturbator
     
View on Lovers | $160

SVAKOM Alex Neo Masturbator

Best stroker for long-distance couples
Materials
Silicone
Type
Stroker
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
N/A

Pros & Cons

Pros

Great for long distance play

Headphone jack for audible experiences

Cons

Only one voice to choose from

Vibrations are a bit loud

Why we recommend it

The Alex Neo Masturbator is an app-enabled, thrusting stroker that's stocked with a headphone jack, plus multiple thrusting modes and audible experiences. Perfect for anyone who wants to use an app or video chat with a long-distance partner, this sex toy's web capabilities also make it a great pick for (ethical) porn enthusiasts

"The fact that you can pair it with your favorite porn and align the strokes accordingly gets you dangerously close to virtual reality masturbation," Stewart says. If that's not your style, remove this masturbator's detachable textured sleeve and create your own pleasure. 

"Although some folks think this toy is a bit noisy, this is a phenomenal toy for its interactive experience alone," Stewart adds. 

  • Hot Octopuss Pulse III Duo Vibrator
     
View on Hot Octopuss | $48

Hot Octopuss Pulse III Duo

Hot Octopuss Pulse III Duo
Materials
Silicone
Type
Masturbator
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

Can be used on a flaccid or erect penis

Waterproof

Cons

Vibrations are loud

Why we recommend it

Stewart says this hands-free toy is great for men with penises "because you can use it while flaccid or erect, or to get from flaccid to erect!" Plus, it's waterproof, so she recommends this for anyone who wants to feel this toy's oscillating pulse plate on their shaft in a steamy hot tub, pool, or shower.

This toy is designed for foreplay, but it’s great for solo or partnered fun. It has nine speeds, six vibration motes, and a remote control to operate. The brand's PulsePlate technology uses a specific frequency and amplitude of vibrations to stimulate orgasms for those who struggle with conventional sex and masturbation.

Beginner, intermediate, and experienced testers rave about this versatile toy. Most note that the vibrations are powerful, and the toy is easy to use—but a few mention that it's on the louder side.

  • TENGA Flip Hole Masturbator
     
View on Amazon | $71

TENGA Flip Hole Masturbator

Best stroker for lube
Materials
Thermoplastic elastomer
Type
Masturbator
Waterproof
Yes
Hypoallergenic
N/A

Pros & Cons

Pros

Disperses lubricant for enhanced comfort and pleasure

One-handed control pad

Cons

Some issues with broken lube vials

Might not fit all sizes

Why we recommend it

It's a fact: Pleasure is better with lubrication—and this massager has three holes to disperses lube as you stroke your shaft. It's filled with jellylike silicone and complete with a soft, thermoplastic interior.

You can adjust the sensation using the device's one-hand control pad, which helps focus stimulation on certain areas.

"The Tenga Flip is the gold standard for male masturbators," Marin says. She adds that while some clients are skeptical about this recommendation at first, their "minds were blown after they tried one!"

Testers say this toy "feels fantastic" with intense massage patterns and "sensations that are out of this world." A few complain that it's not designed for men with very large penises.

Comparing the best sex toys for men

ProductTypeMaterialsWaterproofHypoallergenic
Lovehoney Bionic Bullet Vibrating Cock RingPenis ringSiliconeYesYes
Maude BandPenis ring100% platinum-grade silicone (REACH passed / FDA grade)YesYes
Ohnut Depth-Limiting RingsPenis ringBody-safe polymerYesYes
Pleasure Works Gala Confetti Mini Anal PlugAnal plugSiliconeYesNo
nJoy Pure WandWandMetalYesYes
b-Vibe Rimming Plug PetiteAnal plugSiliconeYesYes
Lelo LOKI Wave™MassagerSiliconeYesYes
Trojan Vibrating Pulse Intimate MassagerMassager; condomSiliconeYesNo
Desire Male VibratorVibratorSiliconeYesNo
Arcwave Ion Pleasure Air StrokerStrokerSiliconeYesYes
Pink Lady FleshlightSleeveSiliconeYesYes
Hot Octopuss Pulse Solo EssentialMasturbatorSiliconeYesYes
SVAKOM Alex Neo MasturbatorStrokerSiliconeYesNo
Hot Octopuss Pulse III Duo VibratorMasturbatorSiliconeYesYes
TENGA Flip Hole MasturbatorMasturbatorThermoplastic elastomerYesN/A

Meet our experts

Joe Kort, Ph.D., LMSW

Joe Kort, Ph.D., LMSW, is a psychotherapist and board-certified clinical sexologist.

Marla Renee Stewart, M.A.

Marla Renee Stewart, M.A., is a sexologist and sex expert for the sexual wellness brand and retailer Lovers.

Vanessa Marin

Vanessa Marin is a licensed psychotherapist and sex therapist.

Kit Richardson

Kit Richardson is a multi-certified sexual pleasure and health educator.

Kamil Lewis, LMFT

Kamil Lewis is a sex therapist and licensed marriage and family therapist.

Natassia Miller

Natassia Miller is a sexologist and founder of Wonderlust.

Expert tips for more pleasure from masturbation

  1. Switch positions: "Changing positions can improve your pelvic floor muscles' resting tone, which improves blood flow to your penis," Kort says.
  2. Play with your grip or stroking speed: Geter suggests trying a different hand, incorporating various types of erotica, or even putting on "a condom while masturbating for a different feel and sensation."
  3. Try edging: "Work yourself right up to the edge of ejaculation, then take a short break," instructs Kort, "just long enough for your erection to soften a little." (Here's our full guide to edging.)
  4. Involve your prostate: Kort explains that your prostate gland, which is right inside your anus, can provide tremendous pleasure. (Here's our full guide to prostate milking.) 
  5. Try sensory play: Geter recommends using items like feathers or ice to engage in sensory play—i.e., an array of activities and objects meant to ignite sexual excitement through physical sensations that engage all your senses. 
  6. Include someone else: The excitement of involving someone else can be explosive, says Kort, who says you can masturbate with a partner in person or via a Zoom or Skype session.
  7. Use what you have at home: Sometimes, the best sex toys for men are ones that are right in your nightstand—or kitchen, bathroom, closet, office...you get the picture (e.g. a showerhead or sock).

RELATED: The Best Time Of Day To Have Sex, According To Experts

The takeaway

The best sex toys for men can help you enhance pleasure during solo masturbation, or with a partner. Whether you choose a stroker, massager, anal plug, or vibrator, just don't forget to wash your toys before and after each use. 

Additional reporting and copy by Farrah Daniel.

