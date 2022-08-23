Your Guide To Ethical Porn: What Makes It Different & Where To Find It

Consent is such a crucial part of what makes mainstream porn seem icky. Sometimes it seems unclear whether the people in a film had agreed to what was happening, and there are many stories of performers who are hit with last-minute scene changes that led to tension on set. Ethical porn has none of that: Everything is created with enthusiastic consent from everyone involved and shared with everyone's consent. Everyone involved is old enough to consent to sex and given the opportunity to state what sexual activities they do or don't feel comfortable doing at any time.