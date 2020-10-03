Your Guide To Ethical Porn: What Makes It Different & Where To Find It

Ethical porn (sometimes called feminist porn or fair trade porn) is pornography that is made consensually, treats performers with respect, and pays performers and filmmakers fairly for their work. There is a mutual understanding among everyone on the film set—everyone knows and feels comfortable with what's happening.

"The whole crew needs to be aware of the inherent complexities of sex work" in order for there to be an understanding of consent between everyone on set, indie erotic adult filmmaker Erika Lust tells mbg.

Ethical porn also often shows more realistic depictions of sex, including people with diverse body types, queer relationships, and real female pleasure. One study found every one in four people who visit porn websites are women. Ethical porn attempts to cater to that, offering scenes that aren't solely centered around the male gaze.

"I want to change the rules of porn by subverting harmful gender stereotypes and put seduction, artistry, and realness back into adult movies," Lust says.

Shoot, so do we.