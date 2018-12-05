The mainstream American sex industry wasn't always built for women. Everything from period care products to birth control to sexual education have often subverted the actual needs and desires of women. That's why tampons took hold of popular culture instead of healthier alternatives like menstrual cups, why the onus of preventing pregnancy still almost completely falls on the shoulders of women, and why the clitoris is all but ignored in classrooms supposedly teaching young people about sex.

Fortunately, in the last several years, we've seen an enormous rise of a new generation of sex tech pioneered by women. From THINX period underwear to Sustain Natural condoms to the Maven digital health care platform and more, women are creating and leading innovative new sexual wellness companies that actually have women's health, pleasure, and best interests at heart.

The latest to join the fold? Dipsea, a brand-new audio platform for erotica and sexual wellness that launched today with the goal of giving women the empowering sexual content they want. The app is a library of sexy audio stories ranging from five to 20 minutes in length, all of which are specifically designed to help women feel turned on whenever they want.

The gorgeously designed app is sorted by mood: You can pick anything from "feel sexy" to "escape" to "relax," and there are stories featuring all sorts of genders, pairs, and relationship configurations.

"It's the spark of inspiration," Gina Gutierrez, Dipsea's CEO and co-founder, tells me. "All our inner lives, inner fantasies, things that we feel in our head that we think are sexy."

She calls it a "mind-based approach to sexuality." Gutierrez and Faye Keegan, Dipsea's CTO, founded the company in January after being inspired by meditation apps like Headspace and similarly immersive podcasts that successfully help listeners access specific states of mind, Gutierrez tells me. They wanted to bring the same experience to the sexual wellness world with a focus on helping women tap into their sexuality, which can still be hard for many women in a world where much of sexual media still overwhelmingly caters to men.

"It's amazing how many women feel that their sexuality is kind of locked behind a heavy iron door," Gutierrez explains. "It's just kind of hard to access, and it's hard to access it when you want to access it."

A lot of innovation in the sex-tech space has centered around the body, she says; think all the cool new sex toys and vaginal care products. Dipsea, on the other hand, is all about the sexuality of the mind.

"A large part of this is framing this as something that helps you feel a certain way," she says. "How do you want to feel? Do you want to feel more excited and sexy and energized before a date? Do you want to feel like you get to turn off your boss brain when you're having a really stressed-out day and want to come home to your partner and be yourself-yourself? Do you listen when you are with your partner and kind of wanna get on the same page and make foreplay more intimate and more connective?"