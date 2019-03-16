Why Do Women Love Lesbian Porn?

Whereas our culture heavily punishes men for exploring sexualities outside the accepted heterosexual norms, women don't quite get the same amount of social blowback for showing interest in other women. (Not to minimize the very real and targeted forms of discrimination, stigmatization, and injustices faced by lesbians, bisexual women, and queer women from both mainstream heteronormative culture and some parts of the LGBTQ community.) Simply put, it's just a lot easier and more socially acceptable for women to wander outside the lines of straightness to see what else is out there.