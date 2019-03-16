Why Do Women Love Lesbian Porn?

So are all these women watching lesbian porn secretly attracted to women themselves?

Maybe some, sure. "Women do tend to be more fluid in their sexuality and allow themselves greater permission to explore their curiosities than men tend to," Vanessa Marin, a licensed psychotherapist specializing in sex therapy and female orgasm, tells mbg.

Whereas our culture heavily punishes men for exploring sexualities outside the accepted heterosexual norms, women don't quite get the same amount of social blowback for showing interest in other women. (Not to minimize the very real and targeted forms of discrimination, stigmatization, and injustices faced by lesbians, bisexual women, and queer women from both mainstream heteronormative culture and some parts of the LGBTQ community.) Simply put, it's just a lot easier and more socially acceptable for women to wander outside the lines of straightness to see what else is out there.

But while some studies have suggested that women are more likely than men to be sexually aroused by both men and women, that doesn't necessarily mean those women would be interested in actually sexually engaging with other women. Fantasy and reality are different, after all, and not everything we're physically aroused by is necessarily what mentally turns us on.

So to put it simply: No, enjoying lesbian porn as a woman doesn't necessarily mean you're secretly lesbian, bisexual, or some other sexual identity involving attraction to women.

"There are plenty of heterosexual women that enjoy watching lesbian porn," Marin says. "If you do feel curious about exploring, then by all means, explore! But just liking lesbian porn doesn't inherently make you lesbian or bi."