Here's How To Figure Out What REALLY Turns You On, According To A Sex Therapist

It continues to surprise me how so many people haven't examined what really turns them on. When I work with couples in therapy, I hear about how people struggle to figure out what they like and what they want, as well as the challenges they have communicating these things to their partner.

We tend to be highly influenced by our society and have ideas about what "should" be sexy and arousing to us. We're surrounded by sexualized images and advertising. We're exposed to glamorized sex in movies and exaggerated sex in mainstream pornography. We're steeped in misinformation about sex in general, and we develop unrealistic expectations about sex as a result. This bombardment of input about what sex is, what it should look like, and what we should want can completely cut us off from access to our own desires. And understanding our individual desires is the key to creating our best possible sex life.

The truth is, what's arousing will be different for each of us. Our eroticism is comprised of the specific things in sex that really turn us on, revealed in our sexual preferences, our fantasies, and our reactions to sexual media. There are no rules when it comes to turn-ons, and there are no rights or wrongs when it comes to sexual excitement. Each person's eroticism is completely unique, like a fingerprint.

Here's how to explore what eroticism means to you specifically: