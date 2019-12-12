For those who struggle with sexual desire and arousal—i.e., they just don't get turned on that easily, that often, or when they want to be—sex can be a pretty frustrating affair. Even if you're in a loving relationship and like the idea of physical intimacy, for some reason you just can't get yourself in the mood for it.

A new study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy offers some clues as to what's going on with your libido: Apparently women who have difficulties with sexual desire tend to have stronger sexual concordance, meaning their mental and genital arousal levels generally tend to align.

Researchers had 64 women individually come into a lab and watch a series of erotic videos while their vagina and clitoris were hooked up to a device that monitored physical markers of arousal: pulsing in the vaginal canal and increases in blood flow to the clitoris. The women also continuously indicated their subjective level of arousal (i.e., how aroused they felt in their heads) throughout the video by pushing a button to indicate when they were feeling more or less turned on. Later, each woman's sexual concordance was measured based on how much their physical arousal levels matched up with their subjective, self-reported arousal levels.

All of the women also completed a questionnaire to determine their sexual functioning, which refers to a person's ability to experience sexual desire, get aroused, lubricate, have an orgasm, and engage in pleasurable, pain-free sex. As far as sexual functioning, the researchers specifically honed in on women who struggled with desire versus those who didn't.