In most cultures, women are raised to place more importance on having successful relationships than men are. It's the reason every heroine in a movie needs a male love interest, why professional women are asked questions about "having it all" when men aren't, why women not married by age 30 are called "leftover women" in some parts of China—the list of examples goes on and on.

"Women have a harder time ending relationships in general than men do—and yes, that's absolutely because of socialization," Kara Loewentheil, master confidence coach and host of the UnF*ck Your Brain podcast, tells mbg. "Women are socialized to believe that their value comes from male approval and that being in a romantic relationship is their highest aim and goal in life. Even women who are raised with feminist values and who care about their career and personal happiness are still growing up in a culture where romantic 'success' is constantly portrayed as a woman's highest calling and fulfillment."

In her book Hard to Do: The Surprising, Feminist History of Breaking Up, journalist Kelli María Korducki outlines the social, economic, and political historical events that led to women finally being able to not only choose the relationships they wanted to be in but also leave unsatisfactory ones freely. Although women are no longer tied to unhappy relationships because of a lack of property rights or moneymaking power today, Korducki points out that the advent of love marriage as a replacement for economic marriages didn't necessarily free women from the pressure to find a husband. The social ostracization inherent in "spinsterhood" was still too great.

"With the emergence of a companionate, affectionate marriage ideal came increased social pressure for women to endeavor upon the project of cheerful domesticity," Korducki writes. "Marriage and the family became recoded as arenas for women's spiritual actualization, the locus for pure fulfillment as opposed to a plane of existence largely grounded in duty. In a sense, post-Enlightenment wifehood took on the set of signifiers we still see reinforced by a certain style of mommy blog and lifestyle Instagram account in the 21st century."

Today, women experiencing a breakup are still often seen as personal failures (see: the whole hoopla over Jennifer Aniston "losing" Brad Pitt to Angelina Jolie back in the day). Add that to the myth of how rare a "good man" is to find, Loewentheil points out, and it's not surprising that women might be reluctant to leave a relationship they've already secured.

"Of course a woman is going to be more inclined to stay in a relationship that isn't really what she wants because the alternative she sees is feeling lonely, used up, not good enough, invalidated, and having to start the process all over again," Loewentheil says. "The real tragedy is that in encouraging women to believe that happiness and worth come from their romantic relationships, we actually end up creating a situation where so many of them stay in unhappy relationships because they would rather be with someone than no one."