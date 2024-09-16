This is an app for serious daters that is potentially worth it, if you want to use premium features and go to in-person events. The events part was a major plus–they’re pretty frequent and offer a different way of meeting and interacting with people other than the usual swipe and chat.

Events I saw included speed dating, food tasting, happy hour, and even a surfing event (for a reduced cost for subscribers) that are local to the area. While I didn’t personally attend these events, I do think that they absolutely would enhance the capacity to meet and see if there is chemistry in person with fun shared activities.

All that said, it takes a long time to set up your profile, so I was hoping for better matches on it than what I personally found. Notably, the users are generally older and more conservative. This one wasn’t personally a great fit for me, and I would not have paid for it, as opposed to potentially upgrading with other apps (once LaVette goes premium, I would probably give that one the title of the best paid option).

In general, though, Match is not for people wanting hookups or to waste time. This is for folks who want to invest time and money into finding a dedicated and specific relationship.