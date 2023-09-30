EHarmony has its users fill out a super comprehensive questionnaire, weeding out anyone who may be on it to waste time. In fact, it’s one of Washington’s picks for people seeking something more serious.

Since the sign-up process involves 80 questions and can take at least 20 minutes to fill out, you’ll get a lot of information from someone’s profile. After filling out your profile, you’ll receive matches along with a compatibility score, determined by eHarmony’s algorithm.

The app’s great for introverts—you’ll know lots about someone before you even contact them, so you’ll have tons of ideas for questions you can ask before even meeting them. Just note: To get the most out of your experience, you’ll have to pay about $30 to $60 a month.

Read our full eHarmony review here to get a more comprehensive take on the service.