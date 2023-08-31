Dating apps allow us women to search for exactly what we're looking for. Whether that's a particular religion, cultural background, age range, or sexual preference, there are apps that target those demographics.

"Getting specific about what you're looking for and what your priorities are will make it more likely that you'll find people you're interested in connecting with," says Scott.

So, while there are of course more generalized dating apps out there that provide an abundance of options, don't discard the more niche options, too. In fact, Scott recommends that you gain experience by playing around with a few different apps.

"Notice the type of person you attract on different apps, and which one you gravitate toward more," she says.

Washington adds that you'll want to think about the kind of relationship you're looking for. "If you're looking for a casual relationship, you may not want to go to places like eHarmony or match.com because those are more often associated with people who are looking for a more serious relationship or marriage," she says.