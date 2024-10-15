King has been using Match since the early 2000s, when it was one of the only options available. She has had a few serious relationships from the site (more than any other app), and notes that it has the largest pool of daters over 50 of all the apps she's tried.

While most of our testers agree that the cost is a deterrent, they all appreciate Match's detailed profiles. King adds that the level of detail in the profiles makes it easy to quickly gauge compatibility with other users without too much back and forth.

Read our tester feedback below or check out our full Match review here.