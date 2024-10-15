7 Best Dating Apps For Single Parents, Tested By Single Moms & Dads
Navigating the online dating world is no easy feat, and doing so as a single parent comes with another layer of concerns. Should you only use dating sites specifically designed for single parents?
Should you disclose that you have kids on your profile? How will you find time to date with familial obligations?
Research shows nearly 25% of U.S. children live in a single parent household—and I spoke with over a dozen single parents who expressed similar frustrations with online dating: other users not taking dating seriously, inconsistent communication from matches, not enough options in their location, safety concerns, and limited time and availability.
Each of these concerns was considered as I vetted the best dating apps for single parents.
- Best dating app for serious relationships: eharmony
- Best dating app for love: Match
- Best dating app for meeting other single parents: SingleParentMeet
- Best free dating app: Hinge
- Most efficient dating app: Bumble
- Best dating app for Christian moms: Christian Mingle
- Honorable mention: Stir
Based on our testers' feedback and key insights from dating experts, our biggest priorities when selecting the best dating apps for single parents were a large dating pool, safety features, detailed profiles, the ability to filter by distance, and free or low-cost features.
We've included sites designed specifically for single parents (such as SingleParentMeet), along with options like eharmony with specific features for single moms and dads. Scroll down to meet our testers and learn why these apps made the cut (and which ones didn't).
Why we write about dating apps
Comparing the best dating apps for single parents
Comparing the best dating apps for single parents
|App
|Main age demo
|Known for
|App Store Rating
|eHarmony
|30-49 years old
|Long-term commitments & compatibility scores
|4.0/5.0
|Match
|30-49 years old
|Detailed profiles & fast-growing user base of seniors
|3.8/5.0
|SingleParentMeet
|35+
|Specifically designed for single parents
|4.6/5.0
|Bumble
|18-30 years old
|Women always start the chat
|4.3/5.0
|Hinge
|18-30 years old
|Created for relationships & offers limited likes
|4.5/5.0
|Christian Mingle
|30-49 years old
|Faith-based app
|3.6/5.0
|Stir
|18-34 years old
|Specifically designed for single parents
|4.2/5.0
Dating App by eHarmony
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app, Desktop site
Eharmony is a behemoth in the dating business. It's been going for years and has a reputation as the ultimate way to find real love online. What makes the app unique is that it uses an extremely in-depth questionnaire to match you with potential compatible partners, and it, therefore, takes a lot of the guesswork out of dating—which is great as a busy single mom with only so many hours to spare.
"Eharmony is definitely worth your time," says certified sex therapist Aliyah Moore, Ph.D. The only downside, really, is the cost—and that's a big downside for single parents who, as one of our testers says, "don't tend to have money growing on trees."
You won't be able to do much of anything on eharmony without paying. You'll have to pay to get access to just about all the features on eharmony with prices ranging from $12/month to $60/month depending on your location and the plan you choose (six months, a year, or two years).
Still, if you do have the money to spend on a dating app and you're looking for a serious relationship, this is the one you'll want to use. The silver lining is that the price ensures most users on the site are dedicated to looking for love.
Open the box below for tester feedback or read our full eharmony review here.
Best features for single parents:
- Option to display whether you have kids on your profile
- Detailed questionnaire and strong algorithm that matches you with compatible users
- Profile verification
What our testers say
What our testers say
Our tester Marcy Lewis only used eHarmony for a couple months (due to the higher cost), but notes that the app gave her more compatible matches than most.
Another tester, 64-year-old Diana King, says she felt more confident on dates with men from eHarmony because she already knew they had similar interests, preferences, and dating intentions. This was due to the app’s detailed questionnaire and advanced matching algorith.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Extremely thorough matching process
- Time wasters are weeded out by the price
Cons
- Expensive
- Takes time to set up your profile, which is detailed
The cost
The cost
- 6 months: $359 ($59.84 per month)
- One year: $388 ($32.25 per month)
- 2 years: $699 ($29.13 per month)
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Match
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app, Desktop site
Match is a great option for single parents looking for a serious relationship. It's a long-running site founded in 1995 (!) with a broad user base and a good reputation—and, according to the company, 59% of Match.com users are single parents.
Sexologist and love coach Suzannah Weiss confirms that Match is definitely a place for finding love rather than hookups and one-night stands, which makes it ideal for moms looking for someone to become a part of their family.
Similar to eharmony, you'll have to pay to get anything worthwhile out of Match.com. There are various subscription options (detailed below) with prices ranging from about $16/month to $27/month.
Best features for single parents:
- Ability to filter to only see users who have kids or want kids
- Profile verification
- Option to display if you have kids on your profile
What our testers say
What our testers say
King has been using Match since the early 2000s, when it was one of the only options available. She has had a few serious relationships from the site (more than any other app), and notes that it has the largest pool of daters over 50 of all the apps she's tried.
While most of our testers agree that the cost is a deterrent, they all appreciate Match's detailed profiles. King adds that the level of detail in the profiles makes it easy to quickly gauge compatibility with other users without too much back and forth.
Read our tester feedback below or check out our full Match review here.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Popular among single parents
- Easy to use & navigate
- Features for efficient searching, matching & filtering
Cons
- Can't use it for free
The cost
The cost
- One month: $44.99
- 6 months: $118.99 ($19.84/month)
- 3 months: $116.99 ($39/month)
- 6 months: $129.99 ($21.67/month)
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Hinge
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app
We previously left Hinge off our list, but after speaking with over a dozen single moms and dads we decided Hinge is truly one of the best dating apps for single parents. Every one of our testers was already an active user on Hinge, and most noted it as their favorite of all the options.
Not to mention half of our editorial staff has met their partners on Hinge. We're not single parents, but we appreciate many of the same features our testers do: creative prompts, large user base, profile verification, and free features.
We love that Hinge has a place on the profile to show not only if you have kids, but whether you want children in the future. This feature is extremely helpful for single parents looking to meet someone who will fit into their life.
What's more, Hinge does a great job of inspiring users to really show their personality through prompts and photos, and the app is constantly adding new features such as voice prompts and video dating.
Read our tester feedback below or check out our full Hinge review here.
Best features for single parents:
- Option to display whether you have kids on your profile
- Option to display whether you want kids on your profile
- Profile verification
What our testers say
What our testers say
Our tester, Marcy Lewis, likes Hinge’s unique prompts and the fact that the app uses photo verification to confirm users are who they say they are.
Christina Andrews, 34, has been using Hinge for four years on and off and her favorite features are the ability to view likes and messages without a paid membership. She notes, though, that the app often shows her matches outside of her desired radius.
Another tester, 37-year-old Julie Miller, says Hinge is easy to use and tends to do a good job serving compatible options. She likes the creative prompts and that you can see when someone likes you (without paying).
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Free version works well
- An option to neither see nor be seen by straight people
Cons
- Not as popular as it used to be
- Time-consuming to answer all of the questions
The cost
The cost
- One week: $24.99 per week
- One month: $49.99 per month
- 3 months: $99.99 ($33.33/month)
- 6 months: $149.99 ($24.99/month)
- Image by SingleParentMeet
- Image by SingleParentMeet
- Image by SingleParentMeet
- Image by SingleParentMeet
SingleParentMeet
- Compatibility
- iOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Desktop site
SingleParentMeet also comes recommended by Moore, who notes that it's "one part dating site and one part a social discovery site...built especially with single parents in mind."
According to Moore, most of SingleParentMeet's members are between 35 and 44 years of age, so it's perfect for finding people who are a little more mature and ready to settle down into family life with you.
You'll have to pay to be able to send messages, but at around $5/month for a six-month membership, it's one of the most affordable choices out there.
Best features for single parents:
- Entire app is designed for single parents
What our testers say
What our testers say
While most of our testers were not currently active on SingleParentMeet, they agreed that they liked the concept of a dating app designed specifically for single parents. One tester, Mark Benson, used the site for six months and had one serious relationship.
Benson notes that he liked the assurance that the other app users would have more empathy for his situation dating as a single parent, since they were in the same boat.
One testimonial on the site explains, "I was a single mom of a toddler. Never really thought I'd find someone special, to be honest. We are getting married next month. He is the best father to our son. Meeting him on here is the best thing to happen to me!"
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Dedicated to single parents
- Affordable compared to other specialty dating sites
Cons
- Can't send messages without paying for a subscription
- Outdated, unattractive interface
The cost
The cost
- One month: $15.29
- 3-month: $8.49
- 6-month: $5.99
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Dating Application by Bumble
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app
Bumble sets itself apart from other apps because it requires women who have matched with men to send the first message. If you don't do so within 24 hours, the match disappears. Women who match with women are obviously not bound by the same rule, but one of them must also send a message within 24 hours or else lose the match.
Because of this, Bumble is great for single moms who don't have time to sit around waiting to see if their match will message them or not—it puts all the power in their hands. Since you get talking quicker, you can also get to the meeting-up stage quicker, so you won't end up wasting time on matches that aren't going anywhere.
You can pay to unlock more features on Bumble, but the free version does everything you need.
Expand the text below for our tester's feedback, or read our full Bumble review here.
Best features for single parents:
- Profile verification
- Option to display whether you have kids on your profile
- Matches expire after 24 hours to encourage efficiency
What our testers say
What our testers say
Our testers had mixed feedback on Bumble, which is to be expected since everyone has different dating preferences.
Hawkins says that while Bumble is user-friendly and a cute concept, the matches weren’t very responsive. Because the female has to message first, the men felt passive to her.
Andrews agrees that while Bumble had a large user pool, she didn’t like the fact that she needed to initiate all conversations.
Lewis notes that she felt there was a large pool of men on Bumble than other apps, and likes that profiles need to be verified. But she doesn’t like that there aren’t many photos required to build a profile, and adds that many of the men she matched with were looking more for hookups or open relationships.
Miller, on the other hand, likes being the one to initiate conversations—but she notes that it’s frustrating that the men only have 24 hours to respond.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Attractive interface
- Free version works great
Cons
- Not suited to women who don't want to message first
- Can lose matches if you don't check the app daily, which may not be ideal for busy moms
The cost
The cost
- One week: $24.99
- One month: $49.99 ($11.66 per week)
- 6 months: $99.99 ($7.78 per week)
- Unlimited: $249.99
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Dating App by Christian Mingle
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to brows
- Desktop site, Mobile app
If you're a mom raising your kids in the Christian faith, it might be extra important for you that your potential partner also shares your worldview and religion. That's where Christian Mingle comes in. The app boasts over 15 million singles who are looking for a relationship where Christian values are central.
One downside? In order to message people you're interested in on the site, you must pay for a subscription. These range in price from around $42/month down to $20/month if you commit for half a year.
While our testers have not tried Christian Mingle, we feel confident recommending it as the best app for single Christian parents seeking other Christian daters. Reviews note that Christian Mingle is by far the most popular site for Christians looking for love, and that it attracts people who are serious about finding a proper relationship (of of the most important factors for our testers).
Best features for single parents:
- Option to display whether you have kids on your profile
Editor's tip
Editor's tip
Most dating apps do have filters for religion, so you do not necessarily need to use an app geared specifically toward one religious background. But if you do want to narrow the pool further, we recommend, JSwipe for Jewish singles, Salams for Muslim singles, and Christian Mingle for Christian singles.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- You know you're on the same page as your matches about religion
- Large number of users
Cons
- Site can be a bit glitchy
- Expensive
The cost
The cost
- One month: $49.99
- 3-months: $95.99
- 6 months: $149.99
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Stir
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app, Desktop Site
This app even has a handy feature called Stir Time, which allows parents to input the days they're most available. Knowing time and availability are two of our tester's biggest obstacles, we appreciate that this feature gives busy parents the ability to match with someone whose schedule aligns with theirs.
Of course, being in its infancy means Stir has fewer active users (especially in less populated areas). It also has a pricey subscription model ($90 for three months), which could deter some users.
However, with Match as its parent company, we're confident in recommending Stir as an option for single parents to connect with other single parents.
Best features for single parents:
- Entire app is designed for single parents
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Designed specifically for single parents
- Attractive interface
Cons
- Newer on the market, meaning fewer users (for now)
- Expensive
The cost
The cost
- One month: $39.99
- 3-month: $28.99 per month
- 6-month $18.99 per month
- 12-month $16.99 per month
Our testing process:
We never recommend a product or app that hasn't been fully vetted by our team. To find the best dating apps for single parents, we considered key criteria (outlined below) based on dozens of conversations with dating experts and real single parents active in the online dating world.
Here's how we picked the best dating apps for single parents:
- Active users: Once of the biggest pain points we heard from our testers was a lack of active users on some of the smaller, single parent-focused dating apps. Because of this, we prioritized dating services with large user bases and at least 1,000 reviews on the Apple App Store.
- Location settings: With limited time as single parents, our testers were clear in wanting apps that gave them the ability to filter by location. We used this criteria when selecting our final picks.
- Recommendations: Many of the apps on our list were recommended directly from experts who know the ins and outs of online dating, specifically for single parents. We've called out any expert recommendations in the app descriptions above.
- Testing: The only way to know if an app is truly good for single parents is to hear from single moms and dads themselves. We enlisted a group of six testers from various backgrounds, locations, and age groups for feedback on their favorite and least favorite dating apps.
Meet our experts
- Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., LMFT, ACS, is a couples therapist and sex therapist who helps people improve their emotional and sexual connection for a more fulfilling relationship.
- Aliyah Moore, Ph.D, is a certified sex therapist with a Ph.D. in Gender and Sexuality Studies. Her mission is to empower the voices of minorities and help them discover and embrace their sexuality.
- Suzannah Weiss is a certified sexologist, sex educator, and love coach with degrees in cognitive neuroscience, modern culture and media, and gender and sexuality studies.
Meet our testers
- Diana King (she/her), 64, is a single woman located in upstate New York. She started her online journey as a single mom (when Match was the only option) and has been using dating apps for 15+ years.
- Marcy Lewis (she/her), 43, is a single mom in a small town in Southern California. She has been using dating apps as a single mom for two years and is primarily dating for a serious relationship.
- Chandra Hawkins (she/her), 42, is a single mom in St. Louis, Missouri. She used dating apps (Match, Bumble, Tinder, and Facebook Dating) for about three years before meeting her husband.
- Christina Andrews (she/her), 34, is a single mom located in Las Vegas. She has been on dating apps on and off for about six years. Her goal for online dating is to find a serious relationship.
- Julie Miller (she/her), 37, is a single mom living in a Seattle suburb. She’s been dating online for about four years (on and off), with the intention of finding a serious relationship.
- Mark Benson (him/his), 51, is a single father located in a small town in Connecticut. He started using dating apps about ten years ago and has had two serious relationships, both from Match.
What dating apps do we not recommend for single parents?
- OkCupid: OkCupid earned a spot on our list of the best dating apps because it's a great inclusive option that caters to people from all backgrounds with all dating preferences. That said, none of the single parents we spoke to named it as one of their top picks, so we decided not to include it on this list curated specifically for single parents.
- Tinder: There's no escaping Tinder in the world of dating apps—and it has a ton of advantages. For starts, Tinder has the largest active user base of any dating app. If you're looking for a casual relationship or a hookup, Tinder is a great choice. However, every single parent we spoke to stated that they are looking for something serious. That in mind, we do not recommend Tinder.
Online dating safety tips
“Since people are communicating online, they may take more liberties or cross limits more quickly than they do in person, making it feel uncomfortable or threatening for users, especially women,” clinical psychologist, Harpreet Kaur Chattha, previously told mindbodygreen.
Unsurprisingly, most of our testers named safety as one of their primary concerns when dating online. That's why we prioritized apps with profile vetting and additional safety precautions.
When connecting with people on dating apps, be sure to avoid anyone who asks you for money or personal financial information, refuses to meet in person, or is overly affectionate too soon.
For more advice on how to stay safe on dating apps, check out our expert-advised dating app safety tips.
How dating impacts your longevity
At mindbodygreen, we're passionate about sharing ways to improve your longevity—and dating plays a larger role than you might think. In fact, research shows social isolation increases all-cause mortality by about 33%1, and loneliness is linked to lower health literacy and other health concerns2.
When used with intention, dating apps can be a great way to bring connection into your life, thereby enhancing your well-being and improving your longevity.
What's more, experts say dating as a single parent can have benefits for your children as well. "They can see love shared between two people, shared decision making, and even what healthy conflict looks like," says couples' therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., LMFT, ACS.
Is it hard for single parents to date?
Like we said, online dating can be frustrating in itself. If you're not using them intentionally, dating apps can feel like a frustrating waste of time; and being a single parent brings additional factors into the equation.
Every single parent we spoke to expressed frustrations over a lack of time, inconsistency from the people they matched with, and not enough options in their area. Many complained that some apps have no real compatibility algorithm and profiles without a lot of detail, which makes weeding through the options especially difficult.
But if you’re using the right dating apps with the right mindset, they can be a huge asset. In fact, research suggests dating apps are now the most common way for couples to meet.
All that in mind, the experts we interviewed provided some valuable tips for dating as a single parent.
Tips for dating as a single parent
Keep talk about your kids brief.
In the beginning, you can talk about your kids, but keep it short and make sure that you both are talking more about each other or about non-kid topics, says Zrenchik. "It can be too easy to talk about kids because it is such a huge part of your life. But then your date is learning more about your kids than you." Finding the right balance is key.
But don't apologize or make excuses for having kids.
"Somehow, many single parents have gotten the idea that having kids is a flaw they need to apologize for or make excuses for. You do not have to be sorry or make excuses for being a parent," says Moore.
If the person sitting across from you is your ideal partner, then they will wholeheartedly embrace every aspect of you, including your children.
Keep first dates easy and in accessible locations.
For your first date, you want to see if this person meets your expectations, if there's any vibe, and whether you might want another date. So keep them easy, and don't make them too complex.
"You can opt for a cup of coffee (or tea or a smoothie). Find a cafe close to work or home, and use that for all your first dates. That way, you never have to think about where you're going," suggests Moore.
"By keeping it to a cup of coffee, you also give yourself an easy out if it's not going well."
Things can be too good to be true.
"If someone seems perfect very quickly after meeting them, either they likely have some issues or you do," warns Zrenchik. Of course, the goal is to foster connection and fall in love, but this takes time and experience and cannot be rushed.
When people run too quickly into a serious and committed relationship, they risk mistaking passion for companionship. Slow down, listen to your gut, and follow it, he advises. This is especially important for the sake of your children, who shouldn't be rushed into new family constellations.
Ignore the haters.
You might face some judgment as a single parent on the apps, whether from your matches or from your friends and family around you. But as Moore explains, "Judgment doesn't deserve even the slightest acknowledgment.
If someone announces their judgmental opinion to you, just change the subject. Do that every time they bring it up, and eventually, they'll get the hint."
However, she says, if you feel that someone's words are less judgmental and more concerned, you can let them know you appreciate that concern but you're fine. You know yourself best, and you deserve to prioritize yourself once in a while!
Some of our other favorite dating apps
Looking for more guidance on which dating app to use? Check out our roundup of the best dating apps overall, or the below guides catered to various preferences and demographics.
FAQ
How do single moms start dating?
While it can feel like there aren't enough hours in the day, dating apps can be an efficient and effective way to put yourself out there. As our expert mentioned, kids can benefit from you meeting new people, too. You've set the ball in motion simply by reading this—and signing up for one of these sites can be your next step forward.
What is the best dating site for single moms?
The best dating sites for single moms depends on what you're looking for. If you want to meet other single parents, either SingleParentMeet or Stir would be a great option for you. Those looking for a serious relationship should try out eharmony, Hinge, or Match.com. As mentioned, 59% of Match users are also single parents.
How do I meet other single moms?
Many dating apps offer friendship features (such as BumbleBFF) that make it easier to meet people with similar interests and lifestyles. Joining local groups is another great way to connect with people in the area who might be facing the same single-parent dating challenges as you are.
The takeaway
When looking for love online, single parents have their own set of obstacles to consider. After speaking with experts and real single parents in the dating scene, we'd recommend eharmony, Hinge, or Match as the best dating apps for single parents looking for serious relationships. If you specifically want to meet other single parents, we suggest either SingleParentMeet or Stir.
Remember: Different people will find that different apps work best for them—so don't be afraid to try a few before settling on the one that best matches your vibe.