Getting back into the dating game as a single mom can be challenging. There are only so many hours in a day, and most of those are quickly swallowed up by familial obligations. That’s why dating apps can be helpful for single moms, as they allow you to get out there while you also take care of the day-to-day of your life. It’s much easier to set aside ten minutes a day for swiping than, say, two hours a week for a pottery class where you only might possibly meet someone suitable.

As a single mom, it's easy for dating to fall to the back burner—but remember that you need and deserve love, intimacy, and excitement in your life. A healthy relationship also provides you with the support, contentment, and overall improved well-being that helps you show up as an even better parent to your kids.

And as couples therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., LMFT, ACS, points out, the kids benefit too: “They can see love shared between two people, shared decision making, and even what healthy conflict looks like,” he tells mbg. Kids can still learn a lot about relationships, even if the relationship they observe is not between their biological parents.