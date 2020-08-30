Dating After A Divorce? Marriage Experts Weigh In On The Do's & Don'ts

Like any aspect of romance, there is no one-size-fits-all. When you start dating again will largely depend on your circumstances and how you're responding.

According to certified couples' therapist Alicia Muñoz, LPC, while there's "no numerical time window you can give for when exactly to date again after a divorce, future relationships tend to do better if you take some months—or even as long as a year—to really experience the loss of your marriage."

This is, in part, due to the time it takes to fully move on. "Even if you're glad the marriage is over, there are still losses to grieve that may not be self-evident," she notes—the loss of trust in your own romantic choices, for example. In this case, Muñoz says it's important to get clear on whether you're really ready, and that takes time.