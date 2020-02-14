A Relationship Expert On Finding True Love & Why You Attract The Wrong People

In the whirlwind of red roses and candy hearts that is Valentine's Day, suffice it to say we've got love on the brain here at mbg. Finding "the one" has become a sort of ideal when it comes to relationships: We're optimistic that soul mates exist, but we acknowledge that they're rather rare and difficult to find.

That's why I was excited to speak with relationship expert Margaret Paul, Ph.D., on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. As a bestselling author with a Ph.D. in psychology, Paul seems to have relationships down to a science: She knows just what it takes to make a relationship last, as well as what really happens when a couple just "loses their magic."

"The highest experience in life is the sharing of love," she tells me on this week's episode. While most of us would agree, true love can be difficult to find, especially if you feel that you've been attracting emotionally unavailable partners.

No need to fret—here, the secret to finding true love. (Hint: You may want to start holding yourself accountable.)