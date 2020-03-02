25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love

One way to tell if you're having an emotional affair is to ask yourself who you tend to share your opinions, life updates, and reactions with first. Think about that for a second: If you got a surprise promotion, who would you be most excited to tell? If you read an article online that makes you sad, or angry, or exasperated about the state of the world, do you have enough of a rapport built up with your partner that you naturally send them the link?

Of course, most of us share our lives with a collection of loved ones, including friends of any gender, but our romantic partners do tend to take precedence above everyone else. It's not a question of shoving others out of your life; you're just trying to prioritize your partner when you dole out your (limited) daily attention to the people who care about you. When you have even a mild confession, whether it's a hot take about a popular movie or an embarrassing teenage memory, try it out on your partner before getting too deep in intimate conversations with someone else.