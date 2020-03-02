25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love

Remember when you and your partner first started dating, and the very act of kissing felt brand-new again? When we're just starting to play around with a new person, we rediscover the myriad kinds of kisses, and they can all feel inexplicably amazing. That's because kissing allows us to connect with our partner on a deep, chemical level. If you and your partner have dropped down from steamy make-outs to the twice daily "see you later" peck, now's the time to remind yourselves how much fun kissing is. Move in for a kiss when you usually wouldn't, or take a second to kiss your partner somewhere you haven't kissed them before. Next time you do kiss, give it a second or two longer than usual, and see where things go. It can seem almost too simple, but sometimes the difference between a stale relationship and a fun one is learning how to talk about something and then simply "make out about it."