 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
How To Start A Mindfulness Journal + 5 Prompts To Get You Started

How To Start A Mindfulness Journal + 5 Prompts To Get You Started

Jaclyn Desforges
Writing Coach By Jaclyn Desforges
Writing Coach
Jaclyn Desforges is a Toronto-based writer and the founder of Nest & Story. She offers creative writing workshops online and in person.
Woman Writing in Her Journal on the Couch

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

Last updated on November 24, 2020

When you think of mindfulness, what do you picture? Is it a luxurious savasana at the end of a yoga class? An afternoon spent perched on a meditation cushion, listening to relaxing music and focusing on your breath? A moment, in the midst of a crisis, spent centering yourself and watching your thoughts float by like clouds?

Yes. Mindfulness is all of those things, but at the core of it, it's about paying attention. And one of the most powerful tools in your mindfulness toolkit is something you may not have considered: a simple journal and pen.

Why creativity and mindfulness go hand in hand

Mindfulness—paying attention to the details of the world around us—is key to creating powerful art. When a poet starts a meditation practice, she may find that she's better able to include tangible, sensory details in her work simply because she's gotten into a practice of noticing.

Just as mindfulness can strengthen creativity, creativity can strengthen a mindfulness practice. Getting into the habit of writing down your observations in a journal can help you practice noticing.

When was the last time you really paid attention to the sound of birds singing outside your window in the morning, or the feeling of warm sand between your toes at the beach? As you start your journaling practice, you'll find yourself gradually feeling more present not only during your meditation sessions but in your daily life as well.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to start a mindfulness journal

A mindful journaling practice can take many forms, but here are a few ideas to help you get started. Don't feel the need to buy a fancy journal or fountain pen. Any simple notebook will do!

Step 1: Go for a long, mindful walk.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

Take a walk that's familiar to you, but pay close attention to your body and your surroundings. How does the ground feel against your feet as you take a step? What is the quality of light around you? What can you hear, taste, smell, touch, see?

There's no need to make notes yet. Just be in your body and allow yourself to feel. When you arrive at your destination, get out your notebook. Write down what you noticed. Watch yourself as you translate your experiences into words. Allow yourself to be creative. Use whatever words come to you, and don't worry for a minute about spelling or grammar. Feel free to add drawings or doodles, too!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Step 2: Draw on your memories.

Meditation may be about being in the present moment, but we can also use our noticing skills when thinking about the past. Studies have shown journaling about memories can have health benefits, including pain reduction, better sleep, and even strengthened immune systems.

Let a memory from your past rise to the surface. It doesn't have to be a particularly important one, although if it is, that's OK too.

Enter the body of your past self and experience the memory using all five senses. Write about this memory in your journal, using concrete, sensory details.

Headspace

Headspace

Start your mindfulness journey today with Headspace. (Ad)

Step 3: Get into the habit.

Try to set aside a regular time for journaling. Maybe you can take 10 minutes at the end of your weekly yoga class to scribble some thoughts or even take some time at the end of each day to write about what you've been noticing.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

If you're feeling stuck, here are 5 mindful journaling prompts to get you started.

  1. Describe your childhood bedroom using all five senses.
  2. How do you feel after going for a long, meditative walk? Does the world seem any different after you've been breathing deeply and paying attention?
  3. Write about a tiny detail you noticed today—light falling on a leaf, a broken clasp on a necklace, an unusual stone.
  4. Describe your favorite smell in detail.
  5. Step outside and close your eyes for a moment. Upon opening them, write about what your gaze gravitates to first.

The bottom line.

Journaling on the world around you can help you become more mindful of the small wonders that always surround. All you need to do it is a pen, paper, and a quiet moment to think.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jaclyn Desforges
Jaclyn Desforges Writing Coach
Jaclyn Desforges is a Toronto-based writer and the founder of Nest & Story. She offers creative writing workshops online and in person.

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
$129.99

A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide

With Light Watkins
A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-a-mindfulness-journal

Your article and new folder have been saved!