How To Start A Mindfulness Journal + 5 Prompts To Get You Started

Mindfulness—paying attention to the details of the world around us—is key to creating powerful art. When a poet starts a meditation practice, she may find that she's better able to include tangible, sensory details in her work simply because she's gotten into a practice of noticing.

Just as mindfulness can strengthen creativity, creativity can strengthen a mindfulness practice. Getting into the habit of writing down your observations in a journal can help you practice noticing.

When was the last time you really paid attention to the sound of birds singing outside your window in the morning, or the feeling of warm sand between your toes at the beach? As you start your journaling practice, you'll find yourself gradually feeling more present not only during your meditation sessions but in your daily life as well.