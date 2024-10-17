Skip to Content
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Make The Best Therapists? These 3 Are Naturals

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
October 17, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Ivan Ozerov / Stocksy
October 17, 2024

The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their strengths and weaknesses. Some are more confident and headstrong, while others are more sensitive and empathetic. Some shine in the spotlight, while others are better listeners.

And that means some zodiac signs make better therapists than others—or at least, they're more likely to act like a therapist. Of course, we're not saying the other signs wouldn't make good therapists in their own right, but these three signs come naturally.

And P.S., this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as over their 10th house of career (AKA midheaven).

1.

Cancer

The zodiac sign most likely to be a therapist is Cancer. This might not come as a big surprise, considering Cancers are known to be the most sensitive sign. They're naturally nurturing, caring, and so empathetic and intuitive they can almost seem psychic.

Where some of the more aloof or intellectual zodiac signs might shy away from talking about emotions, a Cancer is more than happy to dive into the depths with you, helping you understand and accept yourself on a deeper level.

Whether you need a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, or both, the Cancers in your life will be there to provide them.

2.

Virgo

Up next as the second most likely zodiac sign to be a therapist is Virgo. While they might not coddle you the way a Cancer would, for instance, this is the therapist who gives you a healthy dose of tough love paired with just the right amount of encouragement.

Virgos have a knack for combining their analytical minds with their devotion to service, and they care deeply about helping those who need it. With Virgo being associated with the sixth house of self care and routines, they are also incredibly knowledgable on ways to improve mental and physical health.

From literal therapists, to the friend who gives you the best advice, you can trust that the Virgos of the bunch know what they're talking about.

3.

Pisces

And of course, coming in third, we have Pisces. Another water sign, like Cancer, Pisces is not afraid to get vulnerable, deep, and emotional. With their extraordinarily high empathy levels, the acceptance and compassion of a Piscean feels like a warm hug.

These are the therapists who will make you feel seen and understood on a new level, helping to eradicate the shame you've been holding inside. You can tell a Pisces your deepest secrets and fears, and they'll find a way to make it all OK somehow.

These folks are especially great at getting more reserved types to open up, so if you struggle to vocalize your feelings, just sit down with your closest Pisces friend, and you're bound to start talking.

The takeaway

We're not saying that Cancer, Virgo, and Pisces are bound to be therapists—or that the other signs won't be—but those three are naturally suited for it based on the strengths of their zodiac signs.

