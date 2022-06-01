Whether it's being on a stage, or performing in any way, really, that's where this placement will thrive. This could also mean leaders or managers of some kind, as they like to be "out in front," Pennington adds. "So people who are in charge of a lot of other people, performers, or even teaching others to be on stage too," she explains, adding, "I would associate this with someone who is in front of the camera, rather than behind the scenes."