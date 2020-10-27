What Your Astrological Midheaven Says About How You Show Up In Work & Life
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Ever heard of the astrological midheaven? It's similar to your rising sign, as it deals with your worldly identity and external behavior. But on top of that, the lofty midheaven also deals with your goals, dreams, and natural inclinations in your professional life.
This aspect of your chart can offer a lot of insight into your life's path, so we got the lowdown from mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, on what the midheaven is all about and what it means when it's in different signs.
How to calculate your midheaven.
Once you calculate your natal chart, your midheaven will show up as a vertical line marked by an "MC." Whichever sign the line intersects with is your midheaven, and it's the sign that was in the midheaven (directly above) when you were born.
The midheaven rules your 10th house, which deals with the legacy we're meant to leave behind. As the twins note, this portion of the chart is all about your "career, worldly ambitions, public image, and status." It's the most public part of your personality out in the greater world, and it can lend some insight into what career path you might want to pursue, what you'll be known for, or where you could succeed professionally.
Whenever the twins offer career readings or classes, they note that what people "really long to do—their secret wish if they had a million dollars and could start tomorrow—is what their midheaven shows." Here's what the midheaven means when it falls into different signs.
Fire midheaven (Aries, Leo, & Sagittarius)
If your midheaven is in Aries, Leo, or Sag, you're probably going to have a very active career, the twins say. "Maybe something in sales, athletics, or fashion," they note, or even an influencer who has a "sort of celebrity, showbiz thing going on."
These people will also be dynamic leaders who seek an interactive, fast-paced, and exciting career with plenty of variety. Bonus points if it's a position in which these folks can express their individuality and "put their stamp on things," the twins add.
Earth midheaven (Taurus, Virgo, & Capricorn)
Unlike fire midheavens, those with their midheaven in Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn will want a bit more grounding and consistency when it comes to their careers and public life. "They want stability and a place to call home," the twins say.
"They're going to want to really commit to a company or path and have something they can build," they add. These folks want to go deep in their career, rather than wide, so they can gain a sense of mastery in their respective fields. For this reason, going after positions in business or academia where there is a clear growth trajectory makes sense for them.
Air midheaven (Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius)
If your midheaven is in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, the twins say you could be suited for a career related to communication, media, and/or technology. "They might be good in sales, marketing, PR, or something digital," they add.
In addition to that, those with an air sign midheaven enjoy curating spaces where people can be together and might have a vision of "owning something like a coffee shop or somewhere people gather." They may also be interested in teaching, publishing, or writing, as a form of communication and expression.
Water midheaven (Cancer, Scorpio, & Pisces)
And lastly, the water midheaven is for the creatives of the zodiac. These people will be drawn to the arts and anything creative, according to the twins. They may also feel a desire to infuse spirituality, mysticism, and healing into their work.
For this reason, they may find themselves in caretaker or healer positions. These folks tend to be more empathic, and they'll want to flex that in the work they do.
The bottom line.
We've all checked our daily horoscopes, maybe even tried to figure out our astrological compatibility with a crush—but how often do we turn to astrology for actionable insight into our life path? By taking a look at your midheaven, you may be surprised (or unsurprised) by how much your MC resonates with your deepest wishes and your true purpose here on Earth.