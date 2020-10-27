Once you calculate your natal chart, your midheaven will show up as a vertical line marked by an "MC." Whichever sign the line intersects with is your midheaven, and it's the sign that was in the midheaven (directly above) when you were born.

The midheaven rules your 10th house, which deals with the legacy we're meant to leave behind. As the twins note, this portion of the chart is all about your "career, worldly ambitions, public image, and status." It's the most public part of your personality out in the greater world, and it can lend some insight into what career path you might want to pursue, what you'll be known for, or where you could succeed professionally.

Whenever the twins offer career readings or classes, they note that what people "really long to do—their secret wish if they had a million dollars and could start tomorrow—is what their midheaven shows." Here's what the midheaven means when it falls into different signs.