The birth chart is like a snapshot of the sky from our vantage point on earth, taken at the exact moment you were born. This chart is divided into twelve segments, also known as the houses. The houses are where the action in the “movie of your life” takes place.

Each house of your chart is ruled by a different sign, depending on your time, date, and location of birth. This rulership is determined by which zodiac sign the cusp, or beginning point of a house, is intersecting with on the wheel (that’s a bit advanced, so don’t worry about this one too much!). Just know this: The houses are essentially what grounds astrology in earthly matters, as each one is associated with certain areas of life, such as career, home and relationships.

The zodiac wheel begins with the first house, which represents where the sun was rising over the eastern horizon at your moment of birth and governs the self, the identity, and your first impression. The houses then move counterclockwise around the zodiacal wheel and ripple out to broader themes of family/home life, society, and beyond.

As the planets make their journey around the sun (and through our zodiac), they appear to be moving through the houses. For instance, if Venus, the planet of love was moving through Aries at your time of birth and happens to be in your 1st house of individuality, topics of self-love and confidence may arise repeatedly in your lifetime. Astrologers make chart interpretations based on the planets, signs, and houses in your chart.

The first six houses are known as the “personal houses” because they govern themes of daily life, community and family, while the last six houses are considered “interpersonal houses” since they rule experiences such as relationships, travel, career and friendships.