The 1st house is all about beginnings. It determines the origin of the self and identity, your outward appearance, and new endeavors. The zodiac sign that rules the cusp of the 1st house is known as the rising sign, or ascendant, of your chart. As such, this 1st house becomes very important with regards to how you present yourself to the world, how others might see you, and what sort of "first" impressions you make.