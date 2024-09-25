Having the desire to be a millionaire can feel like a pipe dream. If you've never had that amount of money in your current reality, it's hard to even believe it is a possibility. Many individuals just can't fathom the steps to get there or assume it is meant for everyone but them. I would put myself in that camp until I started my business four years ago. It was then, as an entrepreneur, that I began seeing individuals around me hit that seven-figure mark despite all the odds against them. That gave me hope and still does.