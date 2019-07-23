"I felt so shameful about money, because I didn't know what was going on with my own finances, how other people could afford things, or how the system worked," says Dunn. "I'd cry about it every time I thought about it. But money is such a ubiquitous part of life—you're never not going to be dealing with money. And you can't cry every time you think about it! It's like crying when you think about air."

For Dunn, things didn't start falling into place until she started talking about it. "Once I started talking about money was when I started getting more specific advice that made sense to me," she said. (This is a good reminder: We can give you as much general advice as possible, but finances are often deeply personal and require nuance. Sometimes, you will need individualized advice.) And for Dunn, not avoiding the topic is really the one true sign of a healthy relationship with your money. "You don't have to have the fear attached to it and surrounding it. People have said to me, 'Oh now that you've made more money, are you still bad with money?' That's not what it means! Being bad with money means you have your head in the sand, that you never think about until you have to, and that you are purposely avoiding learning about."

This isn't just about personal finance, either; it's about addressing societal issues, too. "I've been able to learn that these are systemic problems. There are reasons that society is like 'Keep it to yourself!' because the problem isn't that we're idiots; it's that the system is often set up incorrectly," she says. "Not talking about it is how the status quo stays the same."