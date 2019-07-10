In this series we are talking about all the ways money can affect your mental health: And as part of that, we'll be regularly recommending you taking a good, hard look at your financial wellness habits, any emotional hang-ups, and evaluate what you can do about it. As many—or all, rather—of the experts I've spoken with have told me: You should be spending time with your money and thinking about your financial values on a regular basis.

This all being said, all good comes in moderation. We are by no means expecting you to start ruminating over your bank account. Chances are, you might already be doing that: A survey showed that Americans say money is the thing they think about most daily. But here's the thing: Part of having a good relationship with money is not thinking about it all the time. (If you just started a new romantic relationship, any good friend would tell you to cool it if you only thought about, interacted with, and talked about your partner. Same goes with money.) So here are some easy ways to get your mind off money