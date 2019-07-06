The Best Wellness Practices That You Should Be Applying To Your Money

Have you ever wondered how you can have good habits in one area of your life but can't seem to pull it together in another? Maybe you are super organized at work and are a slob at home or are motivated to go to the gym but can't stick to a budget. You wouldn't be alone. As a money and life coach, I spend a lot of time helping clients identify their good habits and explore how they can apply them to other areas of their lives.

Usually our money is the ugly duckling, and no matter how many great habits we might have, it's hard to see how they can apply to our finances, yet there are so many great habits we have in our daily routines that will work for your money—like those in your wellness routine.

Let's break down those habits and apply them to our money: