What does this mean exactly? It's actually quite a simple concept: Every month or week, create a framework of how much you are comfortable spending—and on what. That last part is key as it will help ease decision making later. "I am a big believer that we need to dedicate time and attendance to money because what you spend your money on helps inform your life," says Clayman. "The more you are consciously spending your money, the more you are in touch with what gives your life value. Use this as a way to create more meaning in your financial life."

Take, for example, stressing over the price of a workout class. I attend a reasonably priced yoga studio, and yet, every time I book a class I stress just ever-so-slightly about spending that money (Shouldn't I be putting more into savings? I think.) Well, according to Clayman, my semiregular panic about my savings account is a waste of energy. I know that yoga is good for me and my mental health. And I know that I'm happiest when I am able to take a class a few times a week. So every month, I should allocate a certain amount of money to yoga, knowing that I will take it two to three times a week. Then, when I book each class, I don't need to stress out.

Yes, this is essentially just smart budgeting, but the difference is making that mental shift away from day-to-day decisions about spending money to larger, more meta-decisions: Decide what is important to you upfront, and you won't worry about it later.

This trick also helps in the opposite direction: It will help you say no to things that you might be mindlessly spending your money on that you really don't need—or even want. "Say you find yourself eating out too many times per week, and you realize you are spending too much money on it," says Clayman. "If you decide that you can only go out once per week at the beginning of the month, that one dinner becomes more meaningful. You realize you have your agency in your decision making—rather than just thinking these are happening to you."