Are We All Financially Anxious? (Yes, Yes We Are + What To Do About It)

And for many of us, the anxiety is deeply personal too. How we approach money stems from how we were raised around money, what our current situation is, any relationship's influence, and a plethora of other individualized hangups we might have. Whether you realize it or not, you probably have some sort of emotional tie to money that's causing you anxiety. "Unfortunately, neither financial literacy nor emotional literacy are taught, so when these feelings come up, we don't know how to deal with it," says Bari Tessler, a financial therapist. "And after you've used money to provide your basic needs—food, clothing, shelter—money issues are no longer just about money. It is always about other deeper stuff."