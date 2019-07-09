Ask A Financial Therapist: How Do I Get Over Spending Guilt?

Another very common scenario: If you didn't grow up with money, it's completely reasonable to still inhabit that mindset. And it's not a bad thing to be frugal, even if you have the means to spend more. The only issue arises when you are frugal to a fault, says Tessler. Say, for example, you refuse to spend money on things that could improve your well-being. Or, another scenario that she says is very common is that you are willing to spend money on others but never for yourself. One way to get yourself over this, says Tessler, is to acknowledge that your frugality is an honorable thing, but pick one or two places that you allow yourself to spend a bit on yourself. One example, says Tessler: Traveling to see your family or friends or engaging in a self-care act of your choice, like more frequent dining out or starting a new hobby.