Should You Keep A Money Diary? Experts Weigh in

"I'm a big fan of having people notice what is happening with your money. Physically writing down your purchases is creating an awareness that's in the moment," says financial coach Lynne Somerman. "But I don't necessarily need you to do anything with it; you should just know what's happening." She recommends doing this actively for two weeks, and then after, you can ease up on your tracking—but still keep it as a habit.

The key to this, however? "Take the emotion out of it: Don't evaluate your purchases with shame; they are just things. It's not good or bad you bought lunch; it's just a fact that you bought lunch," she says. You're simply training your brain to think about money as a piece of information, so you don't end up avoiding it—only to be surprised later when you look at your bank statement.

Somerman likens it to learning how to meditate: "When you meditate, you are learning to be in the moment. And you know when you have thoughts that pop in and out, and you're taught to acknowledge it, observe it, and let it pass? That's like our purchases: Witness that you bought something and move on; the core of what you are doing is teaching yourself to be present with your money."