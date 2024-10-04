Advertisement
Curious About Aquarius Moons? Here's Everything You Need To Know
If you're starting to explore the world of astrology, you've probably heard about moon signs—and how they're one of the most important placements in your birth chart. And if you or someone you know has their moon in Aquarius, here's what to keep in mind.
Understanding Aquarius moons
Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, and your moon sign represents how you feel about yourself and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.
So, when someone's moon is in Aquarius, they relate to themselves and life in general through an Aquarian lens. As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., previously explained to mindbodygreen, "The astronomical reality is the moon is always reflecting the sun's light. The sun would be like our self, our identity—and the moon comes along and it reflects that, holds up a mirror to yourself."
And in terms of understanding Aquarius as a sign, it's ruled by Uranus, the planet of change, revolution, and innovation. Aquarius is also a fixed air sign associated with the 11th house of collectives and humanitarianism.
Put it all together, and Aquarius moons are forward-thinking, intellectually minded, and concerned with bettering humanity's path. Aquarius is also the water bearer of the zodiac, representing life-giving and spiritual energy. They provide the container in which the "waters of life," so to speak, can be redistributed to allow something new to grow.
Aquarius moon key traits
Independent
Aquarius moons are often particularly independent. The last of the air signs, Aquarius has energy with a certain detachment to it, according to Pennington, who says Aquarius moons are able to "look at things from above" and are likely have an eccentric streak.
They may even seem aloof or cool, depending on other placements in their chart. They don't mean anything personal by it; they just prefer to march to the beat of their own drum and don't mind being alone.
Humanitarian
Given that Aquarius rules the 11th house of humanitarianism, it's no surprise that these folks are humanitarians themselves. Going back to the idea of looking at things from a bird's-eye view, Aquarius can't be bogged down by everyday worries while they're focusing on the world. Their focus is always on the big picture.
Quirky
Aquarius is known to be a quirky sign, and those with their moon in Aquarius may feel like they're simply "different" from everyone else. "For each Aquarius moon," Pennington says, "it's probably going to be something different and eccentric and idiosyncratic to that particular person—so it can be unpredictable in that way."
Intellectual
As an air sign moon, Aquarius moons are more intellectual than emotional. Not to say they're completely unfeeling, but they tend to be less emotionally affected than, say, the water signs. They prefer logical, science, and facts when it comes to how they think about life, and as Pennington adds, they require plenty of mental stimulation (like all air moons).
Progressive
Lastly, Pennington notes, Aquarius moons tend to be your avant-garde artist types. They're particularly forward-thinking and are often way ahead of their time. Innovation, creative, and unconcerned with the expectations of polite society, Aquarius moons aren't afraid to push the boundaries of what's possible.
Aquarius moon celebrities
- Billie Eilish
- Britney Spears
- Shawn Mendes
- Chance the Rapper
- Andrew Garfield
- John Lennon
- Shakira
- Viola Davis
- Sarah Hyland
- Marilyn Monroe
- James Dean
- Christian Bale
- Nina Dobrev
- Morgan Freeman
- Christopher Walken
- Princess Diana
- Sandra Bullock
- Denzel Washington
Aquarius moon in love & relationships
In love and romance, the key thing to understand about Aquarius moons is, well, they may not be the romance type at all. They have their ways of showing affection, to be sure, but they're not usually ones for huge romantic gestures or whirlwind romances.
In fact, these folks can even be put off by displays of affection, especially early on in dating. Not only that, but their unconventional approach to life applies to their relationships too. They may be inclined to more alternative routes, such as polyamory, open marriage, or never settling down at all.
If they do settle down, though, they want to be with someone who shares not only their humanitarian values but their independent and free spirit too. They can't feel restrained in a partnership, and there needs to be a mental, intellectual connection as well. Remember that Aquarius is a fixed sign, so they can be stubborn.
As Pennington explains, "Their love language is really their quirkiness that they want someone to notice and appreciate."
It's also important to keep in mind that while your moon sign does influence relationships, your Venus sign is an important piece of the puzzle too. Someone with an Aquarius moon and a Scorpio Venus, for instance, probably won't have that same cool, detached energy you might expect from an Aquarius moon.
Aquarius moon compatibility
Getting the full picture of two people's astrological compatibility is best through a synastry reading, so you can understand all the aspects at play between both of your birth charts.
Nevertheless, moon sign compatibility is still a good indicator of compatibility overall, and Aquarius moons will likely do best with other air sign moons (Gemini, Libra, or another Aquarius) as well as fire sign moons (Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius).
They may have a harder time with the water sign moons (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) and earth sign moons (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn). However, Pisces and Aquarius can go well together when they share their spiritual depth and wisdom. Aquarius was also ruled by Saturn in ancient astrology, which Capricorn is ruled by now, so there's potential for connection there, as well.
Aquarius moon in friendships
Many of the aforementioned points about Aquarius in romantic relationships apply to friendships as well, in terms of focusing on freedom and individuality, as well as shared values.
Aquarius moons probably want to be around people who share those humanitarian values and quirky personalities and will seek out your fringe, edgy, and unconventional groups.
And speaking of groups, while they do value the groups they're a part of, they may still keep themselves slightly on the outside. In other words, don't be surprised if it takes time for them to get back to you, they don't always show up, or it's a challenge to get them to open up emotionally.
These forward-thinking and intellectual people can be independent to a fault, so it's best not to take it personally.
Aquarius moon at work
Astrologically speaking, the 10th house (aka "midheaven") of your birth chart is associated with your work and public image. However, your moon sign can still give an added flair to the kinds of careers you might be interested in.
That said, Aquarius moons thrive in fields where they can put their analytical and innovative minds to use. Given their independent nature, they operate best either alone or heading a team. They do make great leaders, so they could be successful as entrepreneurs or managers, so long as they don't lose their sense of freedom.
For the quirkiest of the quirky Aquarius moons out there, they may reject the nine-to-five lifestyle altogether and opt for a gig lifestyle as an artist juggling jobs, projects, or creative pursuits. Wherever they find themselves, they'll put their own unique mark on their work.
Think fields like:
- Engineering
- Politics
- Art or music
- Astronomy
- Astrology
- Sustainability
- Environmental justice
- Nonprofit work
- Philanthropy
- Tech
The takeaway
Astrology is so much more than your sun sign, with your moon sign being one of the most important placements in your birth chart. And for Aquarius moons, while they may be aloof at times, they're insightful, wise, and probably way ahead of their time.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel