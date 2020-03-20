7 Steps To Stop Being Emotionally Dependent In Your Relationship

All of us need alone time, as psychologist Danielle Dowling, Psy.D., tells mbg.

"It's healthy to spend time alone, whether you're self-reflecting or simply taking part in a favorite solo activity," she writes. "While it can be scary to feel like you need and want time away from your partner, it's important to communicate what you need when you know you need it. Remember that spending time in solitude is not self-indulgent."

If you worry that you might be emotionally dependent, you likely need to relearn your independence—and Mahalli says that this starts by finding a space that is yours. "Take up hobbies that you enjoy on your own," she tells mbg. "Whether that's yoga, painting, learning a new language, or anything else that you've been wanting to do—now is the time to start."

Do these activities by yourself. Teach yourself that you can find joy, peace, and comfort on your own. As you relearn how to be by yourself, emotional independence will follow suit.