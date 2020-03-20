mindbodygreen

Close banner
Love
|
Expert Reviewed

7 Steps To Stop Being Emotionally Dependent In Your Relationship

Georgina Berbari
Registered Yoga Teacher By Georgina Berbari
Registered Yoga Teacher
Georgina Berbari is a Brooklyn-based health and wellness writer who reports for mindbodygreen, Elite Daily, Bustle, and elsewhere. She's also a certified yoga teacher through the Yoga Alliance and teaches both yoga and meditation.
Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
Expert review by Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
Clinical Sexologist & Psychotherapist
Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST, is a clinical sexologist and psychotherapist with 12 years of clinical experience. She is a licensed counselor in California, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. She is also a certified sex therapist, certified addiction professional, and president of the Therapy Department, a private practice in Orange County that provides counseling services throughout the United States.
Couple Leaning On One Another

Image by Kristen Curette & Daemaine Hines / Stocksy

March 20, 2020 — 10:22 AM

Emotional dependency happens when an individual believes they need another person to be happy and feel complete. There's a big difference between being in love and emotional dependency. When you're in an emotionally dependent relationship, you feel that you need another person to survive, and not in a healthy way. You constantly crave their attention, support, and approval because you're not providing yourself with these things. Below, we go through seven steps to stop being emotionally dependent in your relationship and cultivate wholeness from within:

1. Learn to take care of yourself. 

"Emotional dependency begins when we don't know how to be there for ourselves emotionally," says mental health consultant Adina Mahalli, MSW. "The reliance on others to make you feel connected and fulfill your emotional needs completely disregards your ability to self-validate." 

If you want to stop being emotionally dependent, Mahalli says that you need to start showing up for yourself. What is it that you feel you need from your partner or the person you're emotionally dependent on? How could you begin to satisfy those emotional needs yourself, without relying on another person?

Article continues below

2. Embrace solitude.

All of us need alone time, as psychologist Danielle Dowling, Psy.D., tells mbg.

"It's healthy to spend time alone, whether you're self-reflecting or simply taking part in a favorite solo activity," she writes. "While it can be scary to feel like you need and want time away from your partner, it's important to communicate what you need when you know you need it. Remember that spending time in solitude is not self-indulgent."

If you worry that you might be emotionally dependent, you likely need to relearn your independence—and Mahalli says that this starts by finding a space that is yours. "Take up hobbies that you enjoy on your own," she tells mbg. "Whether that's yoga, painting, learning a new language, or anything else that you've been wanting to do—now is the time to start." 

Do these activities by yourself. Teach yourself that you can find joy, peace, and comfort on your own. As you relearn how to be by yourself, emotional independence will follow suit.

3. Make a list of your strengths. 

What are you good at? No matter how small the strength may be, identify it. According to psychologist Tony Ortega, Psy.D., making a list of your strengths is a great way to become more emotionally independent because you start to see what you have to offer independent of any relationship.

"See how you can build upon one strength and make it bigger," Ortega says. "Focus on that one strength every day and remind yourself of it. You will be less reliant on other people telling you what's fabulous about yourself."

Article continues below

4. Look at the people in your life. 

Begin observing the people in your life in order to shed emotional dependency. "What are the things you admire about them? Now, turn the mirror toward you and see how you have very similar traits," suggests Ortega. These people would not be in your life if you didn't have admirable strengths, he reminds. Remember: Like attracts like.

5. When the negative chatter comes up, don't worry about eliminating it. 

If you feel that you're craving emotional dependency and validation, that's OK. Don't let negative chatter discourage you from your path to being more independent. Ortega suggests instead of trying to eliminate negative self-talk, just pair it with a neutral or positive thought—one that's realistic. 

"I add the disclaimer of 'realistic' as positive affirmation folks can get a little too carried away and make things so unrealistic that it turns recipients off," Ortega says. "When the inner saboteur strikes, bring in the compassionate witness. Let them walk hand-in-hand without giving more strength to one over the other."

The negative chatter eventually dies down, and you can walk around feeling more confident each day. 

Article continues below

6. Recognize patterns so you can break them.

Emotional dependency is often the result of previous experiences and relationships that we've had, according to dating coach Claire Barber. These experiences train us to behave in a codependent way, seeking another person to validate your sense of worth. 

"The key to becoming more emotionally independent is to first recognize where your current pattern of behavior stems from," says Barber. "Once you have identified the root, you can better assess where you're at and how to change your state of mind in order to be more emotionally independent."

Where did you first learn to behave the way you do in your relationships? How could you take small steps to break free from your patterns?

7. Know your worth. 

"Emotional dependency stems from a whole bunch of issues, but one of them is a lack of self-confidence," Barber tells mbg. "In order to be emotionally independent, you need to have self-assurance, which will allow you to acknowledge your worth." 

Here are some steps for developing self-confidence. Once you appreciate yourself for who you are, you won't need others for approval, and you'll feel more comfortable shifting out of unhealthy relationship dynamics. You won't be emotionally dependent forever—and committing to change is the first step to getting yourself to a healthier place.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Georgina Berbari
Georgina Berbari Registered Yoga Teacher
Georgina Berbari is a health and wellness writer and certified yoga teacher based in Brooklyn. She received a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism from Marist College....

More On This Topic

Parenting

5 Ways To Keep Your Relationship Strong When Parenting Gets Stressful

Whitney Casares, M.D., MPH, FAAP
5 Ways To Keep Your Relationship Strong When Parenting Gets Stressful
Parenting

How To Maintain Your Child's Social Skills During Social Distancing

Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
How To Maintain Your Child's Social Skills During Social Distancing
$49.99

How To Find Your Calling

With Shannon Kaiser
How To Find Your Calling
Functional Food

Lemony, Peppery & Fresh: Give These 4 Spices A Whirl This Spring

Sarah Regan
Lemony, Peppery & Fresh: Give These 4 Spices A Whirl This Spring
Spirituality

How Deepak Chopra Is Using This Time For A Spiritual Reset

Jason Wachob
How Deepak Chopra Is Using This Time For A Spiritual Reset
Change-Makers

6 Positive Pieces Of News We Heard This Week

Christina Coughlin
6 Positive Pieces Of News We Heard This Week
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Is There An Optimal Time To Take Collagen? We Investigated

Korin Miller
Is There An Optimal Time To Take Collagen? We Investigated
Mental Health

3 Tips To Deal With Coronavirus-Induced Anxiety, From Ellen Vora, M.D.

Jason Wachob
3 Tips To Deal With Coronavirus-Induced Anxiety, From Ellen Vora, M.D.
Integrative Health

The Mortality Rate Of This Cancer Dropped Sharply & New Study Finds Why

Sarah Regan
The Mortality Rate Of This Cancer Dropped Sharply & New Study Finds Why
Integrative Health

6 Simple Things You Can Do To Stay Healthy While In Isolation

Jon Mitchell, PA-C, M.S.
6 Simple Things You Can Do To Stay Healthy While In Isolation
Personal Growth

5 Ways A Mindfulness Teacher Cultivates An Inner Sense Of Calm

Kaia Roman
5 Ways A Mindfulness Teacher Cultivates An Inner Sense Of Calm
Recipes

Healthy Fudgy Chocolate Avocado Blender Muffins Are A Pick-Me-Up Treat

Laura Lea Bryant
Healthy Fudgy Chocolate Avocado Blender Muffins Are A Pick-Me-Up Treat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/7-steps-to-stop-being-emotionally-dependent-in-your-relationship

Your article and new folder have been saved!