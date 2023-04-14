7 Steps To Stop Being Emotionally Dependent In Your Relationship

Emotional dependency happens when an individual believes they need another person to be happy and feel complete. There's a big difference between being in love and emotional dependency. When you're in an emotionally dependent relationship, you feel that you need another person to survive, and not in a healthy way. You constantly crave their attention, support, and approval because you're not providing yourself with these things. Below, we go through seven steps to stop being emotionally dependent in your relationship and cultivate wholeness from within.