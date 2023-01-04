Everyone will feel lonely from time to time, so it's important first to practice acceptance of these feelings when they come up. Once you can accept that loneliness is simply a temporary feeling, it can feel less dire—and you can start looking toward ways to feel more whole as well as more connected to others.

Alleviating feelings of loneliness starts with finding ways to truly enjoy your own company, whether that means developing peaceful morning and evening routines, embarking on a personal project or hobby that actually really excites you, or deepening your relationship with yourself and your own self-worth. Additionally, find ways to connect with others more regularly. Reach out to an old friend and make plans. Ask that co-worker to coffee. Join a community sports team or group. Start a book club.