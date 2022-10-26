Many people yearn for the old days, when everyone met their partners in bars and church groups. Of course, plenty of folks still do meet their partners that way, and you can too. But it's important to recognize that more and more people today are turning to dating apps as their preferred way to meet potential life partners, and many of the people you used to be able to meet out on the town are now looking for the love of their life online—meaning, to maximize your odds, you may need to go to where the crowds are. (To help, we did the work of rounding up the best dating apps for serious relationships.)