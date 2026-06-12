Hily takes a more thoughtful approach to online dating than many swipe-first apps, combining traditional matching with compatibility-focused features that encourage deeper connections. While users can opt to swipe up or down to like or pass on a profile, the app is designed to be far more intentional. It's easy to swipe through photos, scroll through shared interests, and dive deeper into a potential connection's profile—which includes badges highlighting shared interests, dating goals, and other compatibility signals, making it easier to identify meaningful matches.

What sets Hily apart is how it supports conversations after a match. The app highlights shared interests within chats and offers pre-generated conversation starters, questions, compliments, and icebreakers to help users get past the often awkward first message. Testers also appreciated the ability to comment on specific parts of a person's profile, creating more natural opportunities to start a conversation.

Beyond matching, Hily helps users discover compatible partners through its Discover page, which refreshes daily with curated recommendations based on shared interests, dating intentions, and the platform's compatibility insights. Users can also take compatibility tests, track likes they've received and sent, and choose to interact only with verified profiles for added confidence and security.

Whether you're looking for a serious relationship or simply want a more personalized dating experience, Hily offers tools that encourage users to look beyond photos and focus on compatibility, shared values, and authentic interactions.