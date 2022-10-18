While popular imagination might have associated online dating with fleeting or insincere encounters in the past, we now live in a time in which meeting a long-term partner through a dating app or site “is the new norm rather than the exception.”

That’s according to Lori Lawrenz, Psy.D., a sex therapist at the Hawaii Center for Sexual and Relationship Health, who adds, “Many of the clients I see have met on dating apps.” One 2017 study found a whopping 40% of heterosexual couples in the U.S. met online.

Given that healthy relationships are a key part of people’s wellbeing1 , that’s as good a reason as any to try your luck on the apps and see what sticks. To help you on your search for that healthy, long-term love, we’ve gathered the best dating apps for finding serious relationships in 2022.