You'll get the most out of your dating experience if you go in with an open mind and a light heart. There's so much joy, excitement, and curiosity to be had in getting to know an intriguing stranger and gallivanting about town for dates. Try not to put too much pressure on yourself (or anyone you meet), and enjoy the process. Even when you encounter people who are not the right fit, gracefully let them go, keep your head up, and keep it moving.