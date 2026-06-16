Hily has one of the best user interfaces for men trying to find both casual and long-term connections, as well as friends. By separating the app into a few different pages, it turns the experience into a choose-your-own-adventure situation.

There's one page for swiping through potential connections (which leaves most of the exploration in the user's hands), another page to sort through people who have sent you likes, and another discover page that curates Hily's top picks for you, as well as people with similar interests or dating goals.

When you find a compelling profile, it's easy to comment on one part of a potential match's profile (whether that's a text reply or interest) to show you've thought beyond the photos. For those on the hunt for a more serious connection, the optional compatibility check is a great way to understand how well you might vibe with a potential connection.

We love that Hily makes it easy to go the extra mile by allowing users to view past likes and send a Mega Crush to anyone who stands out. Plus, the built-in conversation prompts mean it's easier to send the first message without overthinking.