Dating apps can be rough on anyone. There’s only so many times you can text politely with someone you’re not feeling the spark with about having two brothers, growing up in Milwaukee, or cats versus dogs.

Some men feel that online dating is especially challenging for them, though, largely because they struggle to get as many interactions as they’d like. According to couples' therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., LMFT, ACS, straight men “typically have to work significantly harder to find their match, where women have to often weed through the suitors to find their match.”

Despite those challenges, dating apps can absolutely work for men with some patience and the right approach. According to James Harris, LPC, a therapist who specializes in men’s mental health, ultimately success on the apps often comes hand-in-hand with a hint of vulnerability and a little less flexing.

For men, seeking out meaningful relationships is also a worthwhile investment: “Having a loving partner is incredibly important for men, as it can make them less prone to depression, anxiety, and/or feelings of loneliness,” says therapist Sara Tick, LMFT. Research shows that relationships can be an important part of a person’s overall well-being, for men just as much as women.

To help make the process easier, we’ve rounded up the best dating apps for men to have the most success meeting interesting people and making connections.