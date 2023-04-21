One of our favorite dating sites for serious relationships, eharmony is a great choice for introverts who know they are looking for something real. In fact, couples' therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., LMFT, ACS previously told mindbodygreen that eHarmony claims to be responsible for 4% of marriages in the U.S., which is a huge number all things considered.

What we love about ebarmony is that it weeds out a lot of people who aren't serious about dating (AKA potential time wasters). The site does this by boasting a comprehensive questionnaire for every user, outlining your likes, dislikes, and values with over 80 questions. From there, you'll be paired with potential matches (each of which comes with a compatibility score).

If this sounds intense, that's because it is. The signup process will take at least 20 minutes—but many users find the time spent to be well worth it, considering the fact that you'll be given access to a pool of people who are actually looking for a relationship, and who care enough to take a few extra minutes.

The only major downside? You'll need a paid membership to get the best experience, as pretty much every feature on the app is blurred out without one.

Read our full eHarmony review to learn about our testers' experiences with the app.

Success story: A couple in their 50s who met on eharmony and have been married six years.

Price: Prices start at $60/month for the most affordable membership and drop down to $30/month for the biggest bundle. Memberships are available in 6, 12, or 24 month increments.