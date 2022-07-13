11 Things To Talk About On A First Date To Spark Connection, From A Dating Coach

Be mindful entering this part of the conversation: You might end up talking about how isolation and Zoom fatigue have affected your mental health, or you might end up in a politically tinged conversation about how people have or haven't responded to living through a pandemic. If it ends up being the latter, don't worry—people sometimes feel like they need to avoid talking politics on a first date, but the truth is that it's better to know sooner rather than later whether the two of you are aligned in terms of values and viewpoints. Any differences that come up may or may not be a deal-breaker for each of you, but either way, those are important details to know about someone you're considering dating.