How To Flirt More Naturally, According To Dating Experts

The thing about all these actions is that people tend to do these naturally when they like someone. So the key here is to make sure you're not just trying to mechanically run through a bunch of flirting "moves" or follow some playbook. (People can tell you're doing that, by the way, and it often feels staged and uncomfortable. Plus, since they know they're not actually seeing the real you and what your true vibe is, they have no real reason to want to try to connect with you.)