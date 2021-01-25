The phrase online dating took on a whole new meaning as a result of the global pandemic. Instead of just meeting potential partners through a website or an app, many people are actually attending dates virtually.

A survey conducted by the dating app Hinge, predicts that video dating is here to stay. Out of more than 5,000 participants, nearly half say they have been on a video date since the pandemic, and 52% will continue doing so after it’s safe to meet IRL.

Sure, video dating provides a safe, socially-distanced way to meet new people. But when it’s no longer possible to engage in physical touch (i.e. gently brushing your hand against your date’s hand or rubbing the small of their back), the more subtle signs of attraction may be missed.

To make sure someone knows you’re interested over Zoom, follow these tips from behavioral advisor Anne-Maartje Oud and body language expert Blanca Cobb, M.S.: