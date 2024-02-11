Advertisement
23 Best Long-Distance Relationship Gifts To Keep The Spark Burning
If nurtured properly, a long distance relationship can be just as successful and fulfilling (and longevity boosting!) as any other. And—no matter what your partner’s love language is—a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift is the perfect way to show how much you care from afar.
Of course, the tough part is finding the right gift. That's where we come in; our editors found the best long distance relationship gifts for Valentine’s Day to help you keep the spark alive, whether you want something simple and cute, thoughtful and sweet, or hot and sexy.
Keep scrolling to find thoughtful gifts to deepen your connection or find new activities to try together. Plus, hear a licensed marriage and family therapist’s best advice on how to give long-distance gifts that are guaranteed to wow your partner.
Wonderlust Intimacy Deck
When it comes to keeping the intimacy spark alive, your mind might not immediately go to playing cards—but this mindful card deck is a unique (and highly effective) way to spice things up and strengthen your connection in any relationship. Play it over the phone to explore your desires and build up the excitement for the next time you're together.
Buy Now: Wonderlust Intimacy Deck, $40
Maude Vibe
Sexual pleasure is an important aspect of any relationship—and it's actually extremely beneficial for our well-being, too. If you can't be together, give your partner another way to reap these benefits with a sex toy that brings deep, intense orgasm without fail.
Buy Now: Maude Vibe, $49
Bond Touch Necklace
Even if you've perfected your long-distance phone calls and video chats, there's nothing quite like the touch of your partner. That's where Bond Touch comes in. The brand makes bracelets and necklaces that allow you to send and receive touches anytime, from anywhere. Name a better long-distance Valentine's Day gift; I'll wait.
Buy Now: Bond Touch Necklace, $84 (was $99)
Bouqs Flower Delivery
Sending flowers is a timeless gesture, and research shows receiving flowers can actually have a positive impact on your overall mood1. Bouqs makes the most stunning and unique arrangements—and every one of them is currently 25% off.
Buy Now: Bouqs Flower Delivery, price varies
Saatva Weighted Blanket
"Perfect for the partner who's missing cuddles, a weighted blanket can help swaddle them in comfort while you're apart. This all-natural weighted blanket from Saatva super breathable, so they can stay cool and comfortable." — Sarah Regan, spirituality and relationships editor
Buy Now: Saatva Weighted Blanket, $345
Theragun Mini
Is physical touch their love language? Well, since you can't be there to treat them to a massage, try the next best thing. I was gifted a Theragun Mini and it's one of the best things I've ever been given. I personally spend 10 minutes per day with my mini every day—and I can seriously tell a difference if I skip it.
Buy Now: Theragun Mini, $169
Gorjana Lou Heart Huggies
Just like flowers, jewelry is a timeless gift that will always bring a smile to a loved one's face. Right now, you can get a free $75 set of heart charms with a purchase of any bold hoops—and we love the way the heart charms look with these tiny hoops. We also love that Mejuri uses RJC certified responsibly sourced or recycled gold, and that the brand gives back a portion of its proceeds to BIPOC and nonbinary communities.
Buy Now: Mejuri Bold Hoops, $178
Rythm In Tune Couple's Card Game
"It can be hard when to bond when you spend a majority of your time apart—that's where Rythm comes in. Developed by crowdsourcing therapists and relationship couches, the intimacy-building game focuses on deepening connections in a fun way. Prepare to reflect on your journey while looking forward to the adventures ahead." — Braelyn Wood, deputy commerce editor
Shop Now: Rythm In Tune Couple's Card Game, $30
Artifact Uprising Photo Book
"Give your loved one a photo album that doubles as an incredibly chic coffee table book. I’ve made half a dozen over the years and am always impressed at how luxe and well-made they are. Plus, it’s always nice to have a physical copy of photos that won’t get lost in the cloud." — Emily Kelleher, editorial operations manager
Buy Now: Artifact Uprising Photo Book, from $59
Moxie+ & Bond Tease Us Set
"We-vibe understands that it can be hard to ~vibe~ when you're miles apart. The brand's Tease Us kits are specifically designed to close the gap. Available in a combo of products to suit couples of all gender makeup, these kits include two app-controlled sex toys to please your partner even when you're a plane-ride apart."
Buy Now: Moxie+ & Bond Tease Us Set, $229 (was $268)
MasterClass Subscription
Did you know learning new skills together can actually deepen your connection2? MasterClass has options for just about every interest you could think of, including a few relationship-focused subjects (e.g. sex and communication with Emily Morse or relational intelligence with Esther Perel). Treat your partner to a gift card so they can choose. Bonus points if you do it together.
Buy Now: MasterClass Subscription, price varies
Book Of The Month Subscription
"I love it when my partner and I read the same book. Whether it’s a nonfiction story or fantasy tale, a good book is always a great conversation starter." — Emma Loewe, sustainability + health director
Buy Now: Book Of The Month Subscription, from $60
Grafomap Personalized City Map
Celebrate your relationship milestones with personalized artwork. Whether you want to remind your S.O. of your first date or highlight the first place where you cohabitated, these fun prints serve as a daily reminder of what makes your love unique.
Buy Now: Grafomap Personalized City Map, from $19
Long-Distance Lamps
Want to keep the gift-giving spirit going long after Valentine's Day? These long distance lamps are the perfect way to show your partner you're thinking of them any day of the week. After syncing the device to an app, you'll be able to control the lamp from afar with just the touch of a button.
Buy Now: Long-Distance Lamp Set, $135 (was $180)
Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger
"These little 'love boxes' are an extra special way to send your partner messages, photos, and more. They sync to an app, so you and your partner can swap messages back and forth, and the little heart on the box spins when you get a new message." — Sarah Regan, spirituality and relationships editor
Buy Now: Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger, from $30
Letters to Open When...
"If your partner is into words of affirmation, or you just want to express your love in words, this booklet includes prompts like, 'Open when you're looking for inspiration,' and 'Open when you need to make a big decision.' You fill it out, send it, and your partner opens them one by one as needed." — Sarah Regan, spirituality and relationships editor
Buy Now: Letters to Open When..., $11
Sur La Table Virtual Cooking Class
Remember what we said about couples that learn new things with each other? If you can't go out to dinner together, how about taking a virtual cooking class? You'll be given a shopping list and instructions beforehand and then you'll learn to cook a meal that you can recreate next time you're together.
Buy Now: Sur La Table Virtual Cooking Class, price varies
Digital Picture Frame
Don't make your partner scroll your social media feed when they're missing you. Instead, gift them this digital photo frame that you can constantly update with photos in real time. It will help them relive their favorite memories of you two together, plus make them feel like they're there with you today.
Buy Now: Digital Picture Frame. $120 (was $170)
Print Your Vinyl Custom Vinyl Records
"Turn a curated playlist into a personalized vinyl that highlights all their favorite songs—whether that's gentle love ballots or upbeat dance tracks. My favorite part? The cover is completely customizable, too. I gave to my friend as an engagement gift, and it was a hit!" — Braelyn Wood, deputy commerce editor
Buy Now: Print Your Vinyl Custom Vinyl Records, $55 (was $290)
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag
One thing's for sure in a successful long distance relationship: You spend a lot of time traveling. Gift your partner a chic travel bag perfect for weekend visits and getaways. Bonus: It'll inspire them to book their next trip to see you. Better yet, pair it with a ticket.
Buy Now: Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag, $215
Esther Perel Where Should We Begin
"Just when I thought I knew my husband fully, this game showed me there’s so much more to uncover. Play the game via FaceTime or just use the question deck as a jumping off place. You’re guaranteed to peel back some layers on your person." — Hannah Margaret Allen, executive editor
Buy Now: Esther Perel Where Should We Begin, $40
Venus Et Fleur Petit Heart
"What better gift for a faraway partner than flowers that go the distance? These eternity roses last up to a year or longer—mine are a year and a half old and still look immaculate. The heart-shaped Parisian hat box also looks incredibly chic in any space." — Jamie Schneider, senior beauty and lifestyle editor
Buy Now: Venus Et Fleur Petit Heart, $129
Airbnb Gift Card
You already need to travel to see your partner IRL, so why not turn it into a vacation? Send them an Airbnb gift card to let them know you've got the accommodations covered—and they can pick the place! Not only does it make the perfect last minute gift, but your partner will know you're prioritizing making time for them.
Buy Now: Airbnb Gift Card, price varies
How to give the best long-distance gifts
Choosing the best gift for your partner depends on a number of factors: how long you've been together, who they are, what types of gifts they like, and what their love language is (to name a few).
According to licensed marriage and family therapist Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, CST, the most important thing to focus on when gifting is the meaning behind the gift itself. "Gift-giving can be really special, even if it's not one of your love languages. The thing people care about is the meaning behind it," she previously told mindbodygreen.
Per Richmond, it's the personal aspect of a gift that really makes us feel seen, heard, validated, and accepted for who we are.
And you don't need to break the bank to give your partner something meaningful. For example, if your partner is a words of affirmation type, you could send them a love letter.
Expert tip: Make your gift-giving even more special by totally surprising them, therapist and relationship expert Ken Page, LCSW, previously recommended to mindbodygreen.
How to keep the spark alive in a long distance relationship
The best Valentine's Day gift will score you major long-distance points, but gestures like this are just one ingredient in the recipe for a successful long-distance relationship. Lucky for you, we have a full guide on how to make long-distance relationships work.
In short, think scheduling regular FaceTime dates, planning trips to see each other when possible, and continuing to connect from a distance—and many of the gifts on our list will help you succeed at all of the above.
Clinical psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., tells mbg, "Giving gifts lets the receiver know you're thinking about and care for them, which strengthens the emotional bond. This is beneficial in all relationships, but especially where distance is an issue because it's much easier to feel disconnected over time."
She adds that it also certainly doesn't hurt to have gifts around that remind you of them. "Having items your partner has given you in your immediate physical environment provides opportunities to think of them, and to be reminded of your connection with them," she explains.
The takeaway
Whether you're a few weeks in or you've already been in it for the long haul, you've likely learned quickly that long-distance relationships take work. Take this Valentine's Day as the perfect excuse to go the extra mile with a thoughtful gift to show how much you care. Couple any item from our list with a good dose of healthy communication and continued effort, and your relationship will thrive no matter the distance.
Additional reporting by Sarah Regan.
