Make sure you're putting regular time on the calendar to check in with each other. It might seem silly to have to remind yourself to spend time together, but quality time can often get put on the back-burner in long-distance relationships if you're not paying close attention.

Even if the two of you text frequently, you still want to schedule dedicated date nights to look forward to. "Whether it’s a multi-hour phone call, watching a movie together, or a night of following along with a funny crafting video on YouTube," sex and relationship coach Jordan Gray tells mbg says, "having a weekly date night does a lot to help you maintain a sense of normalcy and connection."

In addition to scheduling when you'll be visiting each other periodically, schedule in weekly quality time together between visits.