We've talked about the importance of friendships in this time of social distancing, but what about our other relationships? While some couples have chosen to isolate together, those who haven't (or those in new relationships) may be wondering how to keep, well, dating, without the usual options available.

Whether your in a time tested long distance couple who's visit plans have been cancelled or a newly budding romance that's been nipped by in that bud by this new temporary normal, these date ideas can bring you connection and the social energy you're craving while still doing the right thing and staying apart.