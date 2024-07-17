Skip to Content
Love

2024 Must-Have Ethically Sourced (& Sustainable) Engagement Rings

Braelyn Wood
July 17, 2024
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Best ethical engagement rings with three lab-grown diamonds side-by-side
Image by Blue Nile / mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Sponsored: This article was produced in partnership with Blue Nile.

Choosing an engagement or wedding ring is hard enough—but the process gets even harder once you factor in sustainability.

Opting for a lab-grown diamond is a great way to lower your carbon footprint without sacrificing the look of your gem. The sustainable alternative is almost identical to its earth-made counterparts, only lacking the chemical nitrogen. 

Don’t worry! This small chemical difference doesn’t change the appearance of the diamond. Rather the controlled environment of lab-grown diamonds ensures fewer imperfections in the final cut. 

As more and more people lean towards sustainable lab-grown diamonds, finding a trustworthy retailer is key. Blue Nile delivers a selection of almost 50,000 lab-grown diamonds ready to be placed into your perfect customized engagement ring—along with a wide selection of ready-to-shop wedding rings.

Not sure where to start? Our editors scoured Blue Nile’s selection to find the ultimate must-have rings to signify your love in 2024.

Why trust our editors

Ahead of writing this review, our team called in a sample of the brand’s lab-grown wedding rings. Prior to our review, we were able to examine the ring up close—which meant taking part in the unboxing experience and wearing the diamond for three weeks to examine wear and tear.

Blue Nile Dotdash Wedding Ring in signature blue nile box
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Why we like Blue Nile’s lab-grown diamonds

  • Complimentary Cleanings: Blue Niles offers complimentary cleanings and inspections on all diamonds—you only pay for shipping.
  • Appraisal Included: All items over $800 include an appraisal document to support the value claim of your diamond.
  • Third-party certification: Blue Nile’s loose diamonds are analyzed and graded for quality by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).
  • Lifetime product warranty: Blue Nile offers a lifetime warranty on manufacturing defects on rings. Note: Any repairs or resizing from third parties will null your warranty.

FYI

If you don't want a lab-grown diamond, Blue Nile also offers a selection of ethically sourced natural diamonds. All diamonds are Kimberly Process certified.

Our favorite ethically sourced engagement and wedding rings of 2024

  • Blue Nile Lab Grown Diamond Radiant Cut Eternity Ring In 14k Yellow Gold
     
View on Blue Nile

Lab Grown Diamond Radiant Cut Eternity Ring by Blue Nile

Best under $5,000
Total Carat Weight
2-10.5
Size
3-10, half sizes
Metal Type
14k white gold, 14k yellow gold, 14k rose gold, platinum
Width
3.50mm

Despite a price tag under $5,000, this chunky ring packs an impressive 3 carats of diamonds. Each ring holds about 25 radiant-cut diamonds, which can be set into a 14k yellow, white, or rose gold band.

  • Blue Nile Seven Stone Cushion Lab Grown Diamond Ring In 14k Yellow Gold
     
View on Blue Nile

Seven Stone Cushion Lab Grown Diamond Ring by Blue Nile

Best under $1500
Total Carat Weight
1
Size
3-10, half sizes
Metal type
14k yellow gold
Width
4.50mm

Want a little less bling? This 14k yellow gold ring only has seven cushion-cut diamonds at an impressive $1,500 price point. We love that the diamonds feel big enough to skip an engagement ring—and the prong setting only further exaggerates how large these gemstones look.

  • Lab Grown Diamond Pave Band
     
View on Blue Nile

Lab Grown Diamond Pave Band by Blue Nile

Best under $750
Total Carat Weight
0.5, 1, 1.5, 2
Sizes
3-10, half sizes
Metal Type
14k white gold
Width
2.50mm

Another affordable option, this white gold ring combines 15 lab-grown diamonds together into a 2.5-mm band. The final effect is a dainty-yet-playful ring that can easily be added to an anniversary stack. Pro tip: It’s also available with larger diamonds for a total weight of up to 2 carats.

  • Blue Nile ZAC ZAC POSEN East-West Solitaire Engagement Ring In Platinum
     
View on Blue Nile

ZAC ZAC POSEN East-West Solitaire Engagement Ring by Blue Nile

Best classic
Total Carat Weight
Supports 0.20-8.00 carat
Size
Custom
Metal Type
Platinum
Width
2.00mm

A classic band gets a modern makeover with this asymmetrical design from Zac Posen's line with Blue Nile. The platinum setting is affordably priced under $1,500, making the hardest part choosing the right diamond to round out the ring.

  • Blue Nile Wide Band Solitaire Engagement Ring In 18k Yellow Gold
     
View on Blue Nile

Wide Band Solitaire Engagement Ring by Blue Nile

Most trendy
Total carat weight
Supports 0.20-8.00 carats
Size
Custom
Metal Type
18k yellow gold
Width
5.00mm

When dainty doesn’t reign supreme, this chunky 18k yellow gold band is a great alternative. The thick band gives the illusion the diamond is encapsulated by the band—giving the style a contemporary appearance that’s sure to stand out.

  • Blue Nile Two Stone Engagement Ring With Pear Shaped Diamond
     
View on Blue Nile

Two Stone Engagement Ring With Pear Shaped Diamond by Blue Nile

Best moi et toi
Total Carat Weight
0.48 (pre-customization)
Size
Custom
Metal Type
White Gold
Width
2.00mm

You’ll likely see the moi et toi engagement ring donning the fingers of your favorite cool girl. Translated to “you and me,” the style features two side-by-side gems and dates back to 1796. The 14k white gold setting comes with a pear-shaped diamond that can be set alongside a loose diamond of your choice: emerald, oval, radiant, or asscher.

  • Blue Nile Pear Shaped Classic Halo Diamond Engagement Ring In 14k White Gold
     
View on Blue Nile

Pear Shaped Classic Halo Diamond Engagement Ring by Blue Nile

Best halo
Total Carat Weight
0.17 (pre-customization)
Sizes
Custom
Metal type
14k white gold
Width
1.80mm

Another trendy option right now, this halo setting is ideal for showing off your favorite pear-shaped diamond delivered straight from the lab. The 14k white gold band can hold up to an 8 carats, and we love that the prongs feel like an added design element.

  • Petite Solitaire Engagement Ring In 14k Yellow Gold
     
View on Blue Nile

Petite Solitaire Engagement Ring by Blue Nile

Best simple
Total Carat Weight
Supports 0.20-8.00 carat
Size
Custom
Metal type
14k white gold, 14k yellow gold, 14k rose gold, platinum
Width
1.85mm

Sometimes simple really is best. Designed to support up to 8 cataracts, the 1.90mm engagement band is available in white gold, rose gold, yellow gold, or platinum. We love that the affordable price point leaves more room to splurge on a bigger gem.

  • Blue Nile Three-Stone Trapezoid Sidestone Diamond Engagement Ring
     
View on Blue Nile

Three-Stone Trapezoid Sidestone Diamond Engagement Ring by Blue Nile

Best vintage-inspired
Total Carat Weight
0.48 (pre-customization)
Sizes
Custom
Width
2.00mm

A vintage design gives this ring a timeless look (though we’d argue it’s undeniably trendy). The platinum band—which gives the style a fresh feel—comes with two .5-carat trapezoid diamonds ready to rest against the gem or your choice. We’d highly recommend the emerald cut. 

FAQ

Is Blue Nile jewelry reputable?

Yes, Blue Nile is legit. Along with credible certifications, our editors wore a Blue Nile jewelry piece for three week to test the quality and durability. We were impressed by the product (and will update this FAQ after further testing).

Is Blue Nile, GIA certified?

Yes, every loose diamond sold by Blue Nile is analyzed and graded by the GIA.

The takeaway

Finding ethical engagement and wedding rings is easier than ever thanks to online retailers like Blue Nile. The company delivers an array of modern and classic rings made with lab-grown diamonds that are sure to lower your carbon footprint without compromising on quality—and that includes custom designs.

