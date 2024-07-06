Skip to Content
Sex

I Struggle To Orgasm Without This Sex Toy (& It's 25% Off Right Now)

Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood
July 06, 2024
Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
photo of man and woman on bed on green background
July 06, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When I first started writing about sex toys, the phrase "toe-curling orgasms" came up a lot. It felt like a gimmick to sell subpar vibrators—then I tried the Lelo Sona Cruise 2.

The bright pink device was my first introduction to suction vibrators. Instead of rumbles or vibrations, these toys use air pressure to create a unique sensation that some compare to oral sex.

While I'd argue the Lelo Sona Cruise 2 doesn't feel like a mouth, the distinctive stimulation is so good that I still swear by this design five years (and dozens of toys) later—and it's currently 25% off.

Lelo

Sona Cruise 2

$111 (was $149)
Lelo Sona Cruise 2 in hot pink with gold back

Why I tried the Lelo Sona Cruise 2

It sucks (but in a good way). Suction does a better job of targeting the 90% of the clitoris that's hidden beneath the surface. It also better stimulates other body parts, like the nipples.

Mind the gap. I've fallen victim to the pleasure gap one too many times. Masturbation is a great way to know your body's own needs and desires.

Orgasms are good for you. These pleasure-filled moments are linked to better sleep, glowing skin, and improved circulation.

Why I'm obsessed with the Sona Cruise

Toe-curling orgasms. You would think 5 years of the same sensation would get old—but the Sona's suction is still my favorite on the market. It's deep and powerful.

A little something extra. The Cruise after Sona refers to the toy's extra power bank, which kicks in like "cruise control" to get you over the finish line. The device knows you're close based on any added pressure.

Exceptional battery life. The Sona is my favorite toy but I rarely charge it thanks to the 2-hour battery life. It also reserves a little extra juice before dying, so you have a small warning to wrap things up before it fully goes out.

A setting for every sensation. I've orgasmed within 60 seconds of turning on this device (and I've spent up to 30 minutes messing around with it). Choose from 12 modes and adjust the intensity to find your preferred setup.

Partner friendly. Some sex toys can be intimidating, but no one has ever been freaked out about adding this suction device to the mix. They can even hold the ergonomic handle to get more involved.

lelo sona cruise 2 in hot pink help in hand with side profile showing
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

What I'd chance about the Sona

The house better be empty. The Sona Cruise is loud, especially on the highest setting. It doesn't take away my focus but I'm definitely worried about roommates when I use it.

A serious learning curve. I love this toy now, but it was a slow start. The powerful sensation was too much at first, and it took me awhile to enjoy the feeling.

Your poor wallet. You'll pay at least $100 for this toy, even when it's on sale. I think it's worth the splurge, but I fully acknowledge that it's not cheap.

Editor's tip

Using lube will make the toy even louder (so I'd recommend skipping that step if you're worried about noise).

The takeaway

Know before you buy:
  • Materials: Body-safe silicone
  • Battery Life: 120 minutes
  • Vibration pattern: 12 modes
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Colors: Pink, purple, or black

I've spent more than 7 years writing and reviewing sex toys, yet I still hold the Lelo Sona 2 above the rest. It's my go-to sex toy when I want to orgasm, and I can't recommend it enough.

